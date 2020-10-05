MG Gloster Gets India’s First Personalized Car Ownership Program

MG Motor India has introduced “MY MG SHIELD”, the country’s first personalized car ownership program for its latest Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV, MG Gloster. The MY MG SHIELD program with Gloster will provide flexible after-sales services to meet the needs based on the ownership period, kilometres covered and other preferences. The program is aimed at providing transparency in transactions and ensuring complete peace of mind for customers with more than 200 combinations in warranty, road-side assistance (RSA), maintenance, residual value assurance, accessories, and merchandise.

Speaking on the launch of MY MG SHIELD, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we understand that everyone has different requirements for their car. This philosophy is at the heart of MY MG SHIELD which is a personalized and flexible ownership package that helps customers choose their desired after-sales requirement depending on their preferences. The program helps our customers step into a new era of hyper-personalization, with 200+ options to choose from.”

The MG Gloster will come with a standard 3+3+3 package i.e. warranty of three years/100,000 kilometres, three years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. Under MY MG SHIELD, those buying the Gloster can further customize their ownership packager as per their requirements. In another first, customers of the Gloster In another first of a kind, Gloster customers would be extended Rs. 50,000 to customize their preferences. In case the choice of the customers exceeds this amount, they will have to top up the payment. The amount cannot be redeemed for a cash discount.

MG Motor India will announce the prices of the much-awaited GLOSTER within a few days. The company has already started the pre-bookings the Gloster. The SUV can be pre-booked at the carmaker’s network of 200+ centres across the country or on its website, for a booking price of Rs 1,00,000.

The MG Gloster is the longest and tallest SUV in its segment, where it will rival against the like of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. The Gloster is 4,985mm long, 1,867mm tall and 1,926mm wide. The SUV comes with a wheelbase, at 2,950mm, which is the longest in the segment. The MG Gloster comes equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune. The base variants of the Gloster, which includes the Super and Smart trims, will come with a 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel engine with a two-wheel-drive setup that produces 163bhp of power and 375Nm of torque. On the other hand, the higher-end variants of Gloster, which includes the Sharp and Savvy editions, will come with a more powerful twin-turbo derivative of the same engine, paired to a shift-on-the-fly 4WD. This engine produces 218bhp of power and 480Nm of torque. An 8-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as standard across all variants.