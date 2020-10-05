2020 KTM Duke And RC390 Come Equipped With MRF Tyres Instead Of Metzelers

When KTM first launched the 390s in India, their sticky Metzeler tyres became one of the most talked-about features. Even the KTM 390 Adventure came shod with Metzeler Tourance tyres. KTM recently updated the RC range with new colours and it seems like the Austrian bikemaker has silently made a shift towards MRF tyres instead of more premium Metzeler ones. The 2020 KTM RC 390 and the KTM 390 Duke which are arriving at dealerships now, are equipped with MRF Revz C1 tyres.

More details

What’s worth noting is the fact that both the 390s previously used to come with Metzeler M5 Sportec tyres. The Metzelers are comparatively more premium and performance-oriented as compared to the MRFs.

Possible reasons

They cost significantly more as compared to the MRFs but KTM hasn’t reduced the prices of either the Duke 390 or the KTM RC 390. This could be due to multiple reasons. The company might have avoided a price hike due to rising input costs. It is also possible that the tyre swapping is a make-shift solution for the supply chain constraints caused by the ongoing global pandemic. Given the fact that the Metzelers are imported, the company could be facing an issue importing the German tyres. It is too early to say if this change will be permanent, but if it is, what remains to be seen is if the company will make a price adjustment and lower the prices of the 390 Duke and RC 390.

Though there is no word regarding the 390 Adventure, if there is indeed a shortage of Metzeler tyres, it might come equipped with MRF tyres too. There has been no report yet on 390 Adventures coming with MRF tyres, but we could see that bike run the more affordable tyres that are expected to be developed for the upcoming KTM 250 Adventure. Like we mentioned earlier, KTM recently introduced exciting new colour options for the SuperSport range. The range comprising of KTM RC 390, KTM RC 200 & KTM RC 125 gets new looks with Metallic Silver, Electronic Orange and Dark Galvano respectively. The new colour options are launched in addition to the BS6 KTM range launched earlier in Feb 2020. With the prices of these vehicles remain unchanged, the new colours have been added to complement the existing colours and provide the prospects with more choices to ride the colour that best suits them.

Also read: KTM Joins Hands With Candida Louis For KTM Adventure Detours

In other related news, reports suggest that KTM will launch the Adventure 250 next month and it will serve as its entry-level ADV-tourer. The KTM Adventure 390 made us wait for quite some time before it landed on our shores but it was worth the wait. Sure, it does miss out on some goodies which the International-spec Adventure 390 gets but when you are introducing a product in India, the aggressive pricing becomes a deciding factor. We still love the Adventure 390 anyway and now, the Austrian bike maker is looking forward to extending its adventure line of motorcycles in India. It has already been spied on multiple occasions, hinting at its imminent launch. Though there isn’t any official confirmation from KTM’s end, launching the Adventure 250 right before the festive season only makes sense.