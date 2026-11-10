New Denza D9 Spotted Undisguised in India Ahead of November 13 Debut

After the undisguised sighting of the BYD Denza Z9 GT shooting brake in India, another model from the brand has now been spotted. The Denza D9 electric MPV was seen without camouflage while being unloaded, ahead of Denza’s Indian debut on November 13, 2026. The brand is expected to introduce both models in the country.
Denza is BYD’s premium vehicle brand. The Z9 GT has a sporty shooting brake body, while the D9 is a three-row MPV with a cabin designed around passenger comfort.
Denza D9: Exterior
The D9 has a tall body, an upright front and a large patterned grille-like panel. Its lighting package includes dual-pod LED projector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and a full-LED setup. The lower bumper gets an additional set of LED lights.
Other exterior features include:
- Automatic headlights, welcome lights and LED charging-port lights
- 18-inch alloy wheels with 235/60 tyres
- Powered sliding doors with soft-close function
- Full-width LED tail-lamp bar
- Powered tailgate with Denza lettering
The final India-spec equipment list is yet to be announced.
Denza D9: Interior and features
The international version of the Denza D9 gets a seven-seat cabin with a 2+2+3 layout. It features leather upholstery, wood inserts and suede trims, while the second row gets individual captain seats. Both the first and second rows offer ventilation and massage functions. The driver’s seat has eight-way electric adjustment, while the front passenger seat gets four-way adjustment.
The dashboard houses a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. The MPV also gets a 14-speaker, 775W Dynaudio sound system. Other features include:
- Triple-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof
- Three 50W wireless charging pads, with one at the front and two at the rear
- Rear touchscreen controls and entertainment screens
- NFC key and ambient lighting
- 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitor and TPMS
- Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)
The equipment list for the India-spec Denza D9 is yet to be announced. The features offered here are based on the international model and may differ for India.
Battery, range and performance
Internationally, the Denza D9 is available with a 103.36kWh BYD Blade LFP battery. Buyers get two drivetrain options, with the FWD version producing 308bhp and the AWD version developing 368bhp.
|Specification
|FWD
|AWD
|Battery
|103.36kWh
|103.36kWh
|Power
|308bhp
|368bhp
|Torque
|360Nm
|470Nm
|Claimed range
|600km
|580km
The global model supports 11kW AC charging and up to 200kW DC fast charging. It also gets a 6.6kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which allows the battery to power external electrical equipment. However, Denza is yet to reveal the battery, motor and range details for the India-spec model.
Denza D9 and Z9 GT: How are they different?
Although both models will be introduced in India together, they serve very different purposes. The D9 is a large, three-row electric MPV with a seven-seat layout. Its cabin space and rear-seat features make it suitable for family use as well as chauffeur-driven travel.
The Z9 GT, on the other hand, gets a sporty shooting brake design and has a more performance-oriented character. The two models will mark Denza’s entry into the Indian market, with their debut scheduled for November 13.
Expected price and launch
The Denza D9 is expected to arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU). Its estimated ex-showroom price could fall between Rs 80 lakh and Rs 1 crore, although the company has not confirmed the pricing.
The electric MPV is expected to compete with the MG M9, while the Toyota Vellfire will also be among the premium MPVs buyers may consider. Denza is yet to announce India-specific equipment, bookings and powertrain details. These details are expected to become clearer at the November 13 debut.