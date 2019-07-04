First Dual Channel ABS Equipped Jawa Delivered In Nagpur; Official Update: Deliveries Haven’t Begun Yet

Update: An official source from Jawa has confirmed that no such delivery has taken place from the dealership

As Anupam Thareja, Classic Legends CEO, had promised, Jawa has finally begun the deliveries of the dual channel ABS-equipped motorcycles. The first customer of the rather safer bike happens to be from Nagpur and can be seen in a photo posted by the dealership on their facebook profile. The first bike to be delivered is the Jawa 42, which is finished in the shade of Lumos Lime. This means that the dual disc variants of the Jawa motorcycles are now dispatched and one can expect to see many more on the road in the coming days. Those who have been waiting patiently for their bikes till now can breathe a sigh of relief.

Both the Jawa motorcycles were initially launched with a single channel ABS system with a conventional drum brake at the rear. However, a few weeks after the launch, the company announced the option of having the bikes with a rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS system. This model attracted even more buyers to the brand, which has received tremendous amounts of bookings for their motorcycles. With such high booking numbers to deal with, customers have had to wait for a rather long period, as much as 6 to 7 months for some. The patience, however, will soon pay off when they get to ride their new motorcycles with a side of nostalgia.

Also Read: Jawa Unveils Their Official Accessories And Merchandise

The company has two bikes on offer, the Jawa and the Jawa 42, which use the same engine. This liquid-cooled, DOHC, single cylinder, 293 cc engine is rated to produce 27 hp of maximum power and 28 Nm of maximum torque. Great effort was put in to mimic the sound the 2-stroke motors from the past produced. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission. Suspension duties are taken care of by conventional telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorber at the rear. While a single channel ABS is offered as standard with both bikes, customers can pay a little extra to get a dual disc variant with dual channel ABS. Price of the Jawa 42 is INR 1.55 Lakh and that of the Jawa is INR 1.64 Lakh, whereas the dual disc variant of both these models attracts a premium of INR 8,900.

Image Source: Jawa Motorcycles Nagpur on Facebook