Kia Motors India Rolls Out First Sonet Customer Unit From Its Anantapur Plant

Kia Motors India has rolled out the first customer unit of the Kia Sonet, manufactured at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. The Kia Sonet is the company’s latest ‘Made-in-India’ product which will be sold in various global markets similar to the Kia Seltos.

The company further announced that the commencement of mass production of the Sonet in India has been initiated after testing the vehicle for over 100,000 kilometres in different climatic conditions and some of the most challenging terrains in India. After registering record-breaking 6500 plus pre-bookings on the first day itself, Kia Motors is now preparing to launch the Sonet in India on September 18, 2020. With this roll-out, Kia is looking at building India as the export hub for the Sonet to cater to the demand of over 70 markets globally.

Kia Sonet is a result of a collaboration between the Indian and global Kia teams building this SUV with inspiration from Indian elements in the design, along with global standards of quality and performance. The Sonet is equipped with a host of latest features tailor-made for Indians, keeping all the unmet needs and demands in mind. It marks the brand’s entry in the growing and competitive compact SUV segment.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Kookhyun Shim, MD and CEO at Kia Motors India said, “Today is a momentous day for Kia Motors India, as we officially roll-out the first Kia Sonet customer car. It is a matter of great pride that we have been able to stay true to our promise of ‘The Power to Surprise’ and bring in Sonet in time, despite the unprecedented challenges the world is facing today. Kia Sonet is the symbol of promise and commitment of Kia to the Indian market and a testament to the passion and dedication of the employees at our state-of-the-art Anantapur plant who have worked relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted development of the new Sonet.”

The biggest reason behind such a great response is the variety of feature-packed options Kia offers to its customers. The Sonet will be offered in eight mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options, which include Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Intelligency Blue, Beige Gold, Red with Black, White Pearl with Black & Beige Gold with Black. The model will also be offered in six sub-trims – HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+.