Home News Fiat 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine’s production to be terminated by 2020
Fiat 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine’s production to be terminated by 2020

Fiat 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine’s production to be terminated by 2020

By Team MotoroidsSeptember 9, 2017

Fiat India will terminate the production of its 1.3-litre Multijet (BS-IV) diesel engine, dubbed as the ‘National diesel engine of India’, by 2020 as a consequence of Fiat’s plans to not invest heavily in the upgrades that will be required to make the engine comply with Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) emission norms that will be in full effect by 2020.

September 9, 2017-Maruti-Suzuki-Ciaz-diesel-engine-3-600x400.jpg

With production license acquired legally, Maruti Suzuki has been building the 1.3-litre Multijet to power many of its own offerings for quite some time now. This extensive use of the engine is due to its incredible reliability and frugal nature that makes it highly cost effective for India’s largest car maker. It is currently being used in the Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, Ignis, Baleno, and Ciaz. Reportedly, it is speculated that Maruti is now developing its own 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which will be totally compliant with the upcoming BS-VI emission regulations, unlike the current Fiat’s 1.3-litre Multijet. This newly engineered power source is expected to make its debut with the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

September 9, 2017-1j7a4203_040616042848-600x400.jpg

Tata Motors is also following Maruti Suzuki’s plans to develop a new 1.5-litre diesel for the upcoming Nexon. Tata Tiago is powered by the smaller 1.05-litre Revotroq diesel engine which was solely developed in-house. All this is a certain indication towards the fact that Tata motors will also be phasing out the Fiat-sourced 1.3-litre Multijet sooner or later and make use of their own engines.

In the end, using the engines developed in-house excludes the need for paying royalties for the sourced engines, making it much more cost effective for the OEM’s. This will surely be the thought process that manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Tata motors must be following, now that Fiat themselves have decided to let go of their best engine by 2020.

Source: Autocar 

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Skoda Octavia RS 230 India Launch and Action - Image Gallery

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster - Image Gallery

New 2018 Third Generation Porsche Cayenne - Image Gallery

2017-hyundai-verna

2017 Next-Gen Hyundai Verna - Image Gallery