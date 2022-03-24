Honda Two-wheelers India Achieve 30 lakh Units Export Milestone

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Private Limited has announced that the company has achieved a 30 lakh units export milestone. Honda two-wheeler India started exports in 2001 with the first-gen Activa. While Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the historic 15 lac mark in 2016, the next 15 lac exports were added in only the last 5 years, which is more than 3 times the earlier speed.

Official statements

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI’s sustained efforts in expanding Honda’s footprint in global exports. Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to becoming a ‘Manufacturing Hub for the World’.”

Speaking on this milestone achievement, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the last two decades, Honda has delighted more than 30 lac two-wheeler customers through exports. Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters & motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standard, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2021.”

Honda two-wheeler India: Recent launches

Honda recently launched the locally assembled BS6 CB300R at ₹2.77 lakh. The CB300R will be available in two new colors: Matte Steel Black and Pearl Spartan Red. The 2022 CB300R continues to be underpinned by the same diamond-type frame as the BS4 version. Interestingly, the wheelbase has gone up and the weight has been slightly reduced when compared to the previous iteration. The design gets a few tweaks such as a gold finish on the forks and a blacked-out headlight bezel. It gets all-LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster.

The LCD cluster displays information such as gear position with shift light and a side stand indicator with engine inhibitor apart from the usual information. The suspension duties on the new 2022 Honda CB300R are performed by USD front forks and it gets a mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets a dual-channel ABS too. There is also a grey color frame and a darker tank extension. The big news is on the mechanical front where the 286cc, 4-valve DOHC engine is now BS6 compliant. It produces 31hp at 9,000rpm and 27.5Nm at 7,500rpm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a six-speed gearbox via an assist and slipper clutch which is again new for the BS6 version.