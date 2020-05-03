FCA India Introduces New Digital Module For A Contact-Less Retail Experience

We’ll all have to come to terms with the fact that the world as we knew it, isn’t the same anymore. Going forward, our everyday living will have to be tweaked and even manufacturers are now devising ways to deal with this transition. Fiat Chrysler India (FCA) has announced a new retail strategy which focuses on customer convenience in these times of physical distancing. For brand Jeep in India, the company has announced the launch of its contactless customer experience, in response to continued movement restrictions.

The Jeep retail experience is now completely ‘touch-free’ and introduces a digital module named ‘Book My Jeep’. Prospective customers can now book and own a Jeep without having to physically visit a showroom and will enjoy the convenience of a test drive and sanitized vehicle delivery at their doorstep. Customers who wish to book a Jeep digitally via www.bookmyjeep.com will be guided by automated prompts through three easy steps. They will need to submit simple details such as their contact information, geographical location, choice of variant, colour, powertrain and transmission. The system will collate the input and send a summary to the customer for a reconfirmation, after which the customer can proceed to pay the booking amount via credit card, internet banking and the other available online payment options.

On submission, FCA’s automated retail architecture will automatically create a unique ID and link the customer’s information to its authorized dealer in that city. A Jeep expert from the Dealership will then contact the customer via a video or voice call and assist the customer in case any clarification or details required. A test drive, in a fully sanitized vehicle, will be arranged at the customer’s doorstep. The customer can then proceed using the same module to complete the booking process and go for the final payment online. FCA is also offering special benefits for customers who choose to book their Jeep SUV online.

FCA’s new retail module is being improvised to provide a comprehensive digital demonstration of the vehicle in an intuitive way. Before finalizing the purchase, customers will be able to decide the majority of their preferences online, of course, other than physically driving the Jeep. The customer can choose to take the physical delivery of the fully sanitized vehicle at their doorstep. Adhering to the Indian Government’s directive, FCA India had temporarily suspended its operations on March 22nd to safeguard its employees from the Coronavirus outbreak. FCA is ready to resume manufacturing and commercial operations subject to guidelines from Government authorities.