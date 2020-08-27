Facelifted 2021 Porsche Panamera Revealed; Gets New Variants

The 2021 Porsche Panamera recently was revealed while setting a new “executive class” record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in its new Turbo S guise. With test driver Lars Kern behind the wheels, the Panamera Turbo S clocked a lap time of 7m 29.81s at the Nurburgring, which Porsche claims is a new record in the ‘executive cars’ category.

Power and Other Details

The 2021 Panamera will be offered in three body styles – standard, Executive with a long wheel-base and a Sport Turismo. The highlight of this mid-life update to Porsche Panamera range is the addition of a new Turbo S variant, which comes equipped with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 churning a massive power of 630 bhp and 820 Nm of torque, which is in total about 80 bhp and 50 Nm more than the previous Turbo.

This massive increase in power, helped Panamera Turbo S to go from 0-100kph in 3.1 seconds, and also to ace a top speed of 315kph, which is 9kph faster than the previous Turbo. The Panamera also gets three-chamber air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) roll stabilization system and Torque Vectoring Plus as standard in all variants.

On the other hand, the Panamera GTS, also receives a nice upgrade, with a 4.0-litre V8 which is now capable of producing 480 bhp and 620 Nm of torque, which is a 20 bhp more than the previous GTS. Porsche also said, it has enhanced the sound of the GTS V8 by adding a standard sports exhaust system with asymmetrically-positioned silencers, which in turn should also help with a more even power delivery.

The Electric Panamera

Another important part of the 2021 Panamera upgrade, is the addition of Panamera 4S e-Hybrid, which comes paired with a 2.9-litre V6 engine, producing 440 bhp, and also a with a 136 bhp electric motor, both of which when combined, are able to produce 560 bhp of power and 750 Nm of torque. With this power and torque, this hybrid edition reaches 0-100kph in a claimed 3.7 seconds and comes with a top speed of 298kph. The electric motors get their energy from a 17.9kWh battery, which is larger than the previous 14.1kWh battery present in the pre-face-lift of Panamera 4 e-Hybrid. The electric-only range for the Panamera 4S e-Hybrid is capped at 54km (WLTP cycle).

Lastly, the standard Panamera and Panamera 4 will continue to have the same 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 engine, producing 330 bhp, Porsche says it has improved damping comfort as well as control of the electric roll stabilization system for better stability on high speeds.

The design

After giving it a closer look, one can easily tell that the updated Panamera gets a new ‘Sport Design’ front bumper, paired with those redesigned air intakes. Porsche has updated the design of the LED tail-lights and LED tail-lights along with the light strip connecting them.

Also Read: Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 With Flat-Six Engine And Manual Gearbox Launched In India

Porsche already gave its customers a lot of options for wheels and colours. Three new 20- and 21-inch wheel designs have now been added, which means buyers will now have a lot of different colours and wheels to choose from. The interior of the Panamera face-lift has not changed much and is identical to that of the pre-face-lift model, but the good thing is, more features from premium variants have now become standard. Some of these features include the Lane keep assist with road sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, night vision assist, LED matrix headlights, a 360-degree camera and a head-up display, along with an infotainment system, which features improved voice control, are amongst the features that come standard on the 2021 Panamera.