Groupe PSA Announces Launch Of Eurorepar Aftermarket Products In India

Groupe PSA has announced the launch of Eurorepar range of multi-brand, high-quality aftermarket products, in India. PCA India, which is the local entity of Groupe PSA in India, has signed a sales and distribution agreement with GoMechanic which will support the sales of Eurorepar spare parts, facilitating a strong market entry point in India. With this launch, Groupe PSA makes the bold choice to enter the Indian market with a multi-brand label named, Eurorepar, an innovative strategy for India amongst car manufacturers.

Initially, Eurorepar will be introducing products like high-quality brake pads and the range will expand progressively to include multiple product lines like wiper blades, filters (air, oil & fuel), brake discs, coolant, grease & lubricants, thus building a strong product portfolio of service & repair parts. The parts will be available in India, through GoMechanic workshops and retailers in 15 major cities from 29th September 2020.

Sharing his views on the launch, Roland Bouchara – Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing India – Groupe PSA, said, “We are very excited that our globally proven, aftermarket brand, Eurorepar is being introduced in India. Eurorepar products are developed in line with strict, comprehensive quality procedures through suppliers who are systematically audited by Groupe PSA. We believe Eurorepar is the best alternative for Indian customers, who are looking for spare parts at smart prices and are not necessarily eager to spend a higher price for premium aftermarket brands. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 situation, we have retained the launch of multi-brand parts with Eurorepar in India and that makes it unique by way of being Groupe PSA’s first consumer-facing business initiative launched before the first Citroën vehicle, the C5 Aircross SUV, which is on track for launch in Q1 2021.”

More About Eurorepar Line-up:

Eurorepar is Groupe PSA’s multi-brand parts and accessories range for the repair and maintenance of vehicles. The range is currently present across 100 different countries, and promises smart prices and quality products, regardless of the make and model of a vehicle. These products will be available for any vehicle, older than 3 years. The line-up is aimed at customers looking for quality and value when buying spare parts. The first Eurorepar product line will soon be available to Indian workshops with high-quality brake pads at smart prices, both for B2B (multi-brand workshops and spare parts retailers) and B2C customers, both offline and online through the GoMechanic parts distribution platforms.

Commenting on the launch and association, Jean Christophe Bertrand – Senior Vice President – Groupe PSA – Independent Aftermarket Business Unit, said, “This decision to launch Eurorepar in India has to be analysed in the framework of PSA Aftermarket’s global strategy, which consists to fulfil all customers’ aftersales expectation worldwide regardless of their purchasing power and the make and age of their vehicle. India is a key piece in Groupe PSA’s ‘Push to Pass’ strategy for global markets and it presents an incredible opportunity to showcase Groupe PSA’s customer-centric approach for all its brands. Our decision to partner with GoMechanic is based on our common goal, which is to provide high quality and value to all customers. We believe this strategy will help us both establish Groupe PSA more firmly in India and conquer a large customer base.”

As per the agreement, PCA India will provide the Eurorepar parts to GoMechanic, who will then distribute the parts through its warehouses and parts distribution logistics platform to all the workshops and retailers within its network. Groupe PSA will provide support in terms of marketing, training, brand building, besides providing a very strong product range.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Bhasin – Cofounder – GoMechanic, said, “We are delighted to partner with Groupe PSA to launch the Eurorepar brand in India. This partnership bodes well for us as we strive to provide superior quality service and parts at an affordable price to our customers. This could not have come at a better time as we are rapidly expanding our service centres in the country. With our 350+ workshops and a robust spare parts distribution network, we are confident that we can help scale Groupe PSA’s aftermarket business in no time.”