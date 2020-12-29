End of the Road For Honda CR-V and Civic in India?

Honda is a popular brand in not just India but across the circumference of the globe. All the more famous for inventing the Variable valve timing and electronic lift control ( VTEC ). Honda was never out of the game. Especially in the late ’80s, where a Honda engine sat behind the McLaren of the great Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost where we witnessed some absolutely epic battles. And even today, a Honda sits behind the RedBull and the Alphatauri. In India though, it’s not the best of news for enthusiasts and Honda fanboys.

More details

Honda is set to discontinue its Civic and CR-V in India. Civic and CR-V both were premium range products from Honda.

Their decision to discontinue these 2 models comes after their decision to conclude vehicle production at its Greater Noida plant and move the production unit to Alwar, Rajasthan to the Honda Tapukara plant. While everything is being shifted to Tapukara, Honda obviously would need more capital to continue selling Civic and the CR-V which didn’t turn out to be the case then.

But, it is reported that Honda’s R&D for India, warehouse functions and head office duties for their 2-wheelers, their 4-wheelers and power product business will be operated and taken care of from their Greater Noida facility.

Honda Civic specs

Talking about the Civic, it drew power from a 1.8L, 4 cyl, naturally aspirated, iVTEC petrol engine which belted out 141HP and 174Nm of peak power and peak torque outputs. It came mated to a 6-step CVT unit. Also offered was a 1.6L, 4cyl, IDTEC diesel engine which produced 120HP and 300Nm of peak power and torque outputs and was mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Honda CR-V specs

Talking about the CR-V, it was powered by a 2.0L, 4 cyl, naturally aspirated, iVTEC petrol engine which put out 152HP of peak power and 190Nm of peak torque. It was paired to a 9-step CVT unit. Without these 2, Honda’s portfolio for India consists of City, Jazz, WR-V and the Amaze.

Official statement

Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, “Despite an uptick in sales in the last three months, the current market conditions remain unpredictable for the industry at large. The impact of COVID-19 has pressed us to strengthen our constitution and to achieve the same, HCIL has decided to consolidate its manufacturing operations by making the Tapukara plant a unified manufacturing base. HCIL continues to believe in the resilience of the Indian economy and hope for a quicker recovery of the market. India is an extremely important market in Honda’s global strategy and HCIL is committed to bringing its latest and advanced technology models including electrified vehicles in future.”