Is Maruti Suzuki Working on a Hybrid Baleno?

The premium hatchback segment in India is now witnessing some action again, now that we have the new-gen Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz. Another popular o9ffering in this segment is the Baleno. It might be popular but comparatively, it has started feeling a little dated. But now, some pictures have cropped up on the internet and assumptions are ripe that it could be the 2021 Baleno.

More details

A test mule of the Baleno was spotted a few days ago with strain gauge apparatus on all 4 wheels indicating that this Baleno might be powered by a Hybrid powertrain. You see, the future of mobility is green, it is electric.

The only problem with switching completely electric now is the lack of charging infrastructure and the disposal of the components later. Until all that is set up, it’s difficult to go all-electric.

Hence, a hybrid powertrain seems to combine the best of both worlds, right now. Although, a hybrid powertrain is something we see on high-end cars, Maruti being Maruti can pull off a mega trick especially with them dropping a bomb on social media a few days back about a product being based on Baleno but this is just connecting the dots, nothing is official.

The hybrid powertrain in the Baleno could feature a pair of electric motors. Along with the engine in the front driving the front wheels, there could be 2 electric motors, one for each rear wheel so as to offer a hybrid solution and drive the rear wheels in case of going full-electric for around 20-30 Km on the motors alone.

The motors could be charged while braking, that is regenerative braking and while idling. Currently, the Baleno is powered by a 1.2L, 4 cylinder, naturally aspirated, front-wheel drive front engine that puts out 82PS and 113Nm of peak power and torque outputs respectively, which is mated to a 5-speed or a CVT unit. The mild-hybrid version will be coupled with an electric motor as mentioned.

As aforementioned though, all this is merely connecting the dots. Nothing is official. But, Maruti indeed has plans for environment-friendly powertrains and it remains to be seen if this is one of them.

Picture credits: Instagram handle: @shiftinggearsin