Honda Organizes Brotherhood Ride for CB350 Owners

Honda launched the Highness CB350 a while ago to rival the likes of the 350cc class from Royal Enfield, like the Meteor 350. Everyone among us knows that the royal Enfield enjoys a cult following in India and one that seems to grow in number, each passing day. Hence, to create a unique cult following of its own, which is very crucial if Honda aims to stand any chance of challenging Enfield’s superiority, Honda organised a CB350 brotherhood ride.

More details

Honda organised this event across various cities in India aimed at thanking people, the owners of the Highness CB350 to bestow their trust in a new product and fill in with like-minded people from our country which would help create a CB350 community.

One such ride went as follows. The owners were made aware of everything they possibly needed to know and the ride then commenced. The owners were treated to a nice breakfast by Honda at a restaurant. Upon breakfast, a photo session was also scheduled and lastly, the owners were recipients of a gift from Honda. Honda aims to organise more such events to bring by the owners close by and on the same page and kickstart the community.

Specs

Talking about the Honda Highness CB350, it is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 20.5HP of peak power and 30Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox which offers slipper clutch as standard. It gets LED headlamps, BlueTooth connectivity, dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch as mentioned, traction control and features standard telescopic forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The stopping power is provided by disc brakes on both wheels.

With the H’ness CB350, Honda has made its debut in the popular mid-size 350-500cc motorcycle segment in India. Presently, the 350cc segment is dominated by Royal Enfield in India. However, a lot of manufacturers like Honda and TVS are also entering the segment, to grab a pie of the market share. Honda two-wheelers India, globally unveiled the brand new H’ness – CB350 in the month of September. The company has also filed 9 new patent applications for the motorcycle, the result of these are 5 first-in-segment features. The H’ness-CB350 is available in two variants, namely- DLX and DLX Pro, and comes in three colour options in each variant.