Electric Bike Sharing Start-up Yulu Enters Mumbai

Bengaluru-based electric bike-sharing platform Yulu, which is also backed by Bajaj Auto, has signed an MOU with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), for providing a total of 500 e-bikes at 25 different locations in these areas. The company since Monday, has started its services in and around BKC, and Bandra East and Kurla stations in the city. Yulu further plans to commence operations in more locations in a phased manner.

MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajeev said, “The facility was to start by February 2020, but due to Covid-19 pandemic situation it is being operational on August 31”. He further said the MMRDA is continuously striving to address the problems arising out of vehicular traffic in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Initially, the fare system of the app-based service was fixed at ₹10 for unlocking the cycle and there after ₹10 per 10 minutes. But MMRDA said “To avail, the facility one has to pay ₹5 towards unlocking charges and then ₹1.5 for every one minute of ride. There will be facilities of monthly recharges and bonus of 20-100 per cent”.

Yulu, which started from operating in Bengaluru, has recently expanded by entering various metro cities, in a phase by phase manner. The places where this start-up operates, includes New Delhi, Bengaluru and Navi Mumbai. Yulu has so far successfully raised about USD 15 million besides the money raised through debt. This funding also includes USD 8 million from Bajaj Auto, which also acts as a strategic partner for the company.

Yulu’s co-founder as well as COO, Hemant Gupta had earlier said the services will be available round the clock and can be used by all commuters with age over 16 without the need of any licence.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency will sanitize all the e-bikes frequently and will take sufficient care of the allied facilities, MMRDA said.

This agreement with Yulu is a part of MMRDA’s station access and mobility programme (STAMP) initiative for partnering with technology-based applications with a focus on crowd management, seamless commuter experience and the increased availability of convenient last-mile services. This project will lead to actual deployment of solutions which will be scaled up by MMRDA for all metro lines as they get completed to provide a delightful commuting experience to every Mumbaikar, Rajeev said.