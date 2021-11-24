EICMA 2021: Ever So Popular Kawasaki Versys 650 Gets Another Update!

The Kawasaki Versys 650 was first released in 2007, and this adventure tourer has ruled our hearts ever since. The ride quality, technology, and equipment that this bike offered and the price that corresponded to it was unmatched in this segment. Over the years, the bike got many upgrades and now the Versys 650 gets yet another new year present in the form of its 2022 model unveiled at EICMA – International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition Milan, Italy. Let’s take a look at the new elements of this bike:

Design

The bike gets a new and refreshing look, that keeps alive the essence of its predecessors. The bike gets a grown-up look like its 1000cc counterpart, thanks to the new upper cowl design. It stretches a little further both at the front and at the rear. The beak is also slightly longer. It gets a new LED headlight and a 4-step adjustable windscreen for added customizability. Around the back, the design remains the same as the previous-gen models, with the only exception being the new LED taillamp.

This time the bike also gets a bigger fuel tank with a 21L capacity. Another big change is the addition of a 4.3-inch color TFT instrument display which also gets Bluetooth connectivity. A USB charging port can also be seen on the bike. It comes in two trim levels; the standard Versys 650 and the Versys 650 LT, the LT comes equipped with hand guards and saddlebags.

Performance

The bike is powered by the same 649cc parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pit out 66PS of power and 61Nm of max torque mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It gets the same chassis, sprung on the same forks offering a 150mm wheel travel as were in the previous-gen models, and thus has a ground clearance of 170mm. The front gets twin 300mm petal-style brake discs with 2-piston calipers, and a single 250mm petal-style brake disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear, it is also equipped with dual-channel ABS. The bike now also gets KTRC or Kawasaki Traction Control System. This system provides enhanced riding performance and also has two selectable modes for different riding conditions. Earlier this year we already saw the Kawasaki Versys 1000 being launched in India, and we hope to see the 2022 Versys 650 to reach our shores by 2022