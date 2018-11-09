EICMA 2018: Say Hello to the New CB500 Family

At the EICMA this year, we saw Honda unveil new bikes like the CBR650R and the CB650R. They also showcased the new CB500 family, three bikes sharing the same platform but catering to different sets of audiences. All the bikes would share the same engine, a 471 cc parallel twin. The motor generates 47 bhp and has been tuned to provide a better torque output in the low to mid-range, an improvement of as much as 4 percent is seen than before. A new exhaust system and anti-rebound clutch too make their way in all three bikes. The three bikes on offer are the CBR500R, CB500F and CB500X, all of which get additional improvements to support their purpose.

The CBR500R, a faired sports bike now gets a revised design language, which kind of reminds us of the Fireblade. The ergonomics are now sportier and the lower clip-on handlebars give the rider a much more committed riding posture. The front end now gets all LED illumination and a new LCD instrument console which can provide the rider with tons of information. Also, it comes with a revised rear shock set-up as standard, you get dual channel ABS as standard.

The CB500F follows a street naked style. The bike carries similar changes that are seen CBR500R. The bike also gets LED illumination and a newly revised styling language.

The CB500X takes the crazy up a notch. This bike is not inspired by its other siblings, it is inspired to be the Africa Twin. This adventure tourer gets a slimmer seat, which improves the riding dynamics of the bike. Apart from the changes seen in the other siblings, the CB500X gets increased suspension travel, 10 mm in the front and 18 mm at the rear. The tyres also are different, you get a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-incher at the rear. Will they come to India, Honda India has not announced any plans to do so as of yet, so all we have to do is wait. Stay tuned for more updates.