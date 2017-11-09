Datsun Celebrates 1 Lakh Production Milestone In India

Datsun India celebrated the production milestone of its 100,000th car as a Redi-Go 1.0L was rolled out of its manufacturing facility in Chennai. Over the last 3 years, the customer response to Datsun portfolio which includes the Go, Go+ and Redi-Go has been incredible. Datsun today accounts for more than half of the total sales of Nissan Motor in India and continues to steadily growing.

The Datsun redi-Go showcases a Japanese design philosophy called Yukan, which stands for brave and bold. Since the launch of the Datsun Redi-Go in June 2016, Datsun India has offered three refreshed variants for its customers including the Redi-Go Sport in September 2016, the Redi-Go 1.0L in July 2017 and the recently launched Redi-Go 1.0L Gold in October 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said that the 100,000th roll out of Datsun is a strong testimony of customer acceptance and their confidence towards their brand, products and value based offerings. On behalf of the Datsun India team he thanked all the customers and dealer partners for the commitment towards the company. They are very confident that the future is bright and exciting for the Datsun brand in India.