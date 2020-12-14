EeVe India Is All Geared Up to Launch Two New Electric Scooters This Month

EeVe India unveiled two electric models at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020 – The Tesoro e-Bike and the Forseti electric scooter. The brand made its debut at this year’s Expo and in addition to the aforementioned models, displayed its range of electric scooters which include the Xeniaa, 4U, Wind and Your. While covering the event, we came across the manufacturer’s pavilion and found the products to be well-made and attractive. And now, EeVe India is all geared up to launch 2 new variants of EV scooters in the marketplace this month.

More details

Both of the variants are fully loaded with the latest technology-enabled features alongside a 5-year warranty on the scooter.

One of the variants has a riding range of 90 to 100 km while the other variant offers a riding range of 60-70 km. Besides being a new energy solution that is eco-friendly, both of the vehicles are equipped with daytime running lights and its running cost per km is 15 paisa. Both the exclusive variants boast a sporty look and an enticing design. The key features that set the two new variants apart from its peers in Electric Vehicles include a high-efficiency drive providing super long riding ranges, patented batteries with longest life cycles, and a 5-year warranty on made-for-India vehicles counts as the USP of EeVe India products.

About the company

EeVe is an Electric Two-Wheeler manufacturing company that empowers ecological sustainability with its futuristic, noise, and emissions-free vehicle. Its vehicles are designed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the Indian two-wheeler users. EeVe is perfect for utility, style, and comfort, as simple as that. Currently, with a strength of more than 90 touch points pan India, EeVe has four product variants in the market; Xeniaa, Wind, 4U & Your.

EeVe Tesoro

We are particularly excited about its Tesoro e-Bike and to see it turn into reality. It is a mini-moto which features USD front forks, alloy wheels, disc brakes at both ends, a monoshock at the rear and an LED headlight. #

The bike can travel up to 80 kilometres on a single charge and boasts of a top speed of between 80 – 100 kmph. Since the model is still in a concept stage, not too many technical details are out in the open. However, we were impressed with the overall finish, details and the build of the machine.