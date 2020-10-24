Ducati Streetfighter V4 is Now Euro5 Compliant, Gets a New Dark Stealth Livery

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a menacing motorcycle and is the perfect epitome of Italian motorcycle engineering. Trust Ducati to carve out a devilish naked streetfighter out of what they call as ‘best superbike in the world’. The Streetfighter V4 entered production only last year and it would have been a bit shameful for the Italian manufacturer to discontinue it just because it couldn’t comply with Euro5 regulations, right? The good news is, the Streetfighter V4 is now Euro5 compliant which could also possibly mean that Ducati might bring in the Streetfighter V4 here as well!

More details

Apart from a Euro5 compliant engine, the Streetfighter V4 also benefits from the addition of a new ‘Dark Stealth’ colour scheme, alongside the standard Ducati Red.

Powertrain and changes

As if the Streetfighter V4 wasn’t mean enough, the all-black colour scheme takes its mean quotient even further! The Dark Stealth scheme consists of a matte black finish, giving the V4 S the ultimate all-black look. The bike retains the same power and torque figures too, although these are now achieved different revs. The peak power of 208hp is now achieved at 13,000rpm (250rpm higher than before), while peak torque of 122nm arriving at 9,500rpm, 2,000rpm lower in the rev range than the Euro4 model. To get around the new rules, Ducati has opted to use larger catalysts in the exhaust and changed the materials used to enable the unit to better gobble up the engine’s pollutants. The rear bank of cylinders now run a revised manifold which is shorter and narrower than the Euro4 model of the bike. Four lambda probes (one for each cylinder) have also been integrated to reduce emissions and for more controlled fuel injection.

The 2021 Streetfighter V4 range also comes fitted with new self-bleeding front brake and clutch pumps, derived from the Superleggera V4.

Other specifications

The Streetfighter V4 is basically a Panigale V4 without the fairing, as both the bikes share the same chassis and features. However, in terms of design, the Streetfighter V4 gets a new V-shaped LED DRL which sits on the headlamp unit. The front of the bike is totally new, while the fuel tank and tailpiece of the Streetfighter are same as that on the Panigale V4. Ducati also offers a 43mm Showa upside-down fork on the front and a Sachs mono-shock on the rear, both of which are completely adjustable and come with a steering damper. The braking system on this super naked bike is governed by Brembo’s Stylema Monobloc callipers with 330mm and 245mm discs on the front and rear respectively. Features like switchable riding modes (Race, Sport and Street), a 6-axis IMU system, cornering ABS, Quickshifter, EVO electronic aids and the latest generation traction control, are all available on the new Ducati Streetfighter V4.

When it was first unveiled at the EICMA 2019, it went on to become ‘the most beautiful motorcycle at EICMA’ and we couldn’t agree more! Especially in its typical Ducati red guise, it looked drop-dead gorgeous! It isn’t just a pretty face that we are a fan of. It’s the fire breathing V4 engine with scalpel-like handling and a comprehensive package of electronics which made it the stuff of dreams. And we hope that this dream lands on our shores as well!