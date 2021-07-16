Ducati Opens Bookings For the Multistrada V4 In India

Ducati India today announced the opening of bookings for its most anticipated product for 2021, the Multistrada V4 in India. The Multistrada V4 is an all-new motorcycle from the ground up that will headline Ducati’s family of adventure tourer bikes in both capability and technology prowess. To cater to the soaring demand of BS6 Ducati motorcycles, Ducati India is accepting bookings for the all-new Multistrada V4, V4 S for an initial amount of INR 100,000.

More details

Customers can book their Multistrada V4 at their nearest Ducati dealerships till the current stocks last. The deliveries for the Multistrada V4 will begin soon after the launch and it will be available on display across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi – NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Test rides for the new Multistrada V4 will also begin shortly after the launch, under the Ducati Cares programme which ensures the practice of all safety measures to tackle the current covid-19 situation.

New engine

Talking about the new Granturismo V4 engine, it might be developed with the same layout as the Desmosedici Stradale unit that currently powers the other models in the brand’s line-up but its internal components have been changed and can now handle more heat and stress. It boasts of a service interval of 15,000km or two years which is berserk for such a performance-driven motor.

The company claims that its Euro 5 (BS6) compliant engine makes 170 hp at 10,500rpm and maximum torque of 125Nm at 8,750rpm. For reference, the older 1,262cc, V-twin was capable of making 158hp at 9,500rpm and 128Nm at 7,500rpm. At 66.7kg, the V4 Granturismo engine is 1.2kg lighter than the Testastretta twin-cylinder used on the previous Multistrada 1260.

Radar tech

The radar positioned in the front of the vehicle controls the operation of the ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), which by means of controlled braking and acceleration automatically adjusts the distance (selectable on four levels) from other vehicles when riding at a speed between 30 and 160 km/h. The rear radar, on the other hand, is able to detect and report vehicles positioned in the so-called blind spot, i.e. the area not visible either directly by the rider or through the rear-view mirror.

The BSD (Blind Spot Detection) system also signals the approaching from behind of vehicles at high speed. Ducati is offering several accessory packs as well, which differ according to the variant you choose to opt for.

Official statement

Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “Since the global announcement, there has been unprecedented excitement for the Multistrada V4. It features the best of Ducati’s technology, with the world’s first front and rear radar assistance, advanced digital dashboard, blind spot detection and more. Marking the biggest change is the all-new V4 Granturismo engine derived from the highly acclaimed Desmosedici Stradale and tuned to compliment Multistrada V4’s characteristics. All our dealer partners and service teams are undergoing extensive training on the new Multistrada V4 and I am certain that anyone who rides it, will be blown away with the impressive engineering, performance, and technology on the bike. It is coming to rule all roads and I can’t wait to see it in India!”