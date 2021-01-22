Ducati Launches Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark And Dark Pro In India

Ducati today announced the launch of the all-new Ducati Scramblers in India. The MY21 Scrambler range for India now includes the Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark and 1100 Dark Pro at INR 8.49 Lacs, INR 7.99 Lacs, and INR 10.99 Lacs respectively (Ex-Showroom Pan India) respectively. The Ducati Scrambler Joyvolution continues with the arrival of three new versions.

More details

While the Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark will serve as the perfect entry-point in the Scrambler life, the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro will appeal to those who want more. For the MY21, all the bikes of the Ducati Scrambler family become compliant with BS6 norms.

Ducati Scrambler Icon

On the Scrambler Icon, modern yet authentic materials are combined to perfection. The Scrambler Icon version incorporates the new aesthetics and are loaded with features including a BS6 803 cc air-cooled L-twin engine, steel teardrop fuel tank with interchangeable aluminium side panels, softer-feel hydraulic clutch control, all-new DRL (Daytime Running Light) headlight which boosts bike visibility in traffic and an ergonomic switchgear which makes it easier for the rider to scroll through the LCD instrument menu.

The Ducati Scrambler’s wide handlebars, flat seat, and renewed suspension set-up merge to provide a more comfortable and relaxed riding position. New Cornering ABS maximizes active safety during braking, ensuring riders get full-on riding fun.

Riders will also appreciate the new Multimedia System which lets you ride while listening to your favourite music, answer incoming calls or chat with the passenger on the intercom. The Ducati Scrambler Icon is now available in “Ducati Red” paint scheme alongside the classic “62 yellow” colour with black frame and black seat.

Scrambler Icon Dark

The Scrambler Icon Dark represents the essentiality of this iconic family of motorcycles: two wheels, wide handlebars, a simple engine and lots and lots of fun.

The Scrambler Icon Dark is the perfect gateway to the “800” range, as well as the ideal starting point for creating a personal version of your Ducati Scrambler experience. The Scrambler Icon Dark is now available in “Matt Black” paint scheme with black frame and black seat with grey rim.

Scrambler Dark Pro

For the starters, the Dark Pro features a matte black livery with natural anodized aluminium parts which gives it a rather stealthy look. It is the same livery which was introduced by the Scrambler Icon Dark in 2020. Unlike its 1100 stablemates, the Dark Pro receives classic round mirrors found on Icon Dark as opposed to the bar-end mirrors on the 1100 Sport Pro or the angular units on the 1100 Pro.

The radiator cover, under tank panel, and heat shield for the exhaust all get what Ducati calls the ‘natural anodised aluminium parts’. It also gets Ducati Traction Control (DTC), which has been specially calibrated for this model, cornering ABS, and three standard riding modes, Active, Journey and City. It is powered by the same 1,079 cc, Desmodromic L-twin engine which makes 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. Suspension units include an upside-down front fork and Kayaba monoshock at the rear.

While the 2021 models offer a solid starting point, original Ducati accessories will further enhance the creative spirit behind the Ducati Scrambler, which are available at Ducati stores. The Scrambler range also comes with a new apparel line-up which ranges from jackets to t-shirts and ensures that the new motorcycles are enjoyed in style. From the Scrambler line up, Ducati India already sells the Scrambler 1100 Pro and Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro in India.

Considering the need of the hour, Ducati also started the Ducati Cares Program to welcome customers again at the dealerships and will continue to ensure that all safety protocols related to COVID are met at its stores. Bookings for the new Scramblers are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai and deliveries will begin by 28th January, 2021.

Official statement

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India said, “The Scrambler range has always been a favorite amongst our customers and is the bestselling model range in India. It’s easy riding nature, oodles of character, and accessible everyday performance make it a great bike for both beginners, and enthusiasts. The Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark which are now BS6 compliant also gets a retuned suspension setup which makes it ideal for daily use. I am certain that new as well as seasoned riders will appreciate these changes. For the purists, we are also launching the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, which takes the elements that make the Scrambler range such a joy to ride, a notch above. The reinforced chassis, and the Dark Stealth paint job makes the 1100 Dark Pro as good to look at as it is to ride. We can’t wait for people to try our first offerings for 2021 that are meant to be ridden hard, and ridden far!”