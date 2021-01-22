Citroën Inaugurates India’s First “La Maison Citroën” Showroom In Ahmedabad

Citroën is ready with India’s first “La Maison Citroën” showroom in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The concept unveiled in Paris in 2017 is now present in over 100 locations worldwide and is aimed at making the car buying experience engaging and digitally immersive. Located on the Sarkhej – Gandhinagar Highway, the most strategic location for auto retail in Ahmedabad, the showroom is the first “La Maison Citroën” showroom that will be ready ahead of the C5 Aircross SUV launch in Q1 2021.

More details

The 4000 sq ft showroom space in Ahmedabad will be supplemented at launch by a test drive fleet and an after-sales workshop.

La Maison Citroën aims to provide a comfortable experience with its warm, friendly and colourful ambience. From shop window to final purchase, they say it has been designed to offer Indian car buyers a tech-laden, rich, informative and immersive experience. A giant screen placed on the façade attracts passers-by, which according to them, will encourage them to walk inside.

The warm interiors featuring a natural wood finish and colourful inscriptions are implanted to invite customers to experience the Citroën brand. With the incorporation of technology-rich digital touchpoints and the creation of a ‘phygital’ ecosystem, La Maison Citroën aims, according to them, to transform the mundane and monotonous car-buying process into a distinctive experience.

Official statements

Commenting on the debut of the La Maison Citroën pilot facility, Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Citroën India, says, “We are thrilled to debut the La Maison Citroën concept in India and the Ahmedabad showroom pilot is an important milestone for Citroën India as we gear up towards the launch of our first car C5 Aircross SUV in Q1 2021. The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and Phygital ecosystems in India, allowing customers to explore and sample the Citroen brand, products and services seamlessly. This includes not just cars but also merchandise as well as vehicle customisation. La Maison Citroën is a global retail concept that has gained much repute and praise from happy Citroën customers worldwide.”

Speaking about dealer network development in India, Joël Verany, Vice President, Sales & Network, Citroën India said, “Citroën is all about comfort and innovation, and through this ATAWADAC seamless digital customer journey, we are confident that we will be able to bring a revolution in the way an Indian car consumer looks at his car purchase in the country. Starting with 10 main cities in India, this ‘phygital’ retail format will be used in India to bring a unique and enriching experience for customers.”