Ducati Launches Accessories For Scrambler Range Of Motorcycles

Italian motorcycle manufacturer, Ducati, has just launched accessories for the Scrambler range of motorcycles. Available under the ‘Land of Joy’ section via the Ducati website, buyers can now customise their motorcycles before making a payment.

All original Ducati Scrambler parts have been studied in detail and can guarantee the right balance between practicality, comfort and appearance, offering the opportunity to be expressed through special finishes and materials, and a universe of different colours and styles.

Thanks to the configurator on Scramblerducati.com, customers can now view all the accessories available for the entire range and customize the motorcycles according to their style. The brand has created a virtual garage where it says that every motorcyclist will be inspired. Customisation options include seats that are sewn with captivating colours and tailored finishes, high-quality exhaust systems, spacious bags built out of robust fabrics and much more.

Further, the customer can send his configuration to his dealer for a personalized quote directly from the configurator. Original Scrambler accessories can also be purchased via the brand’s dealer network and Scrambler Camps. Some of the accessories available for customisation from a wide range of options are mentioned below.

Waterproof side panniers: Ducati offers waterproof side panniers that are versatile, and are ideal for daily use. The payload capacity also makes the paniers perfect for medium distance trips.

Spoke rims: Derived from the Special version, its retro lines add vintage influences to the contemporary shapes of the Scrambler. The measurements are the same as those of standard rims.

X-shaped headlight protection: An element belonging to the Off-Road world, the X revives its natural meaning on the protective trim made of steel, a Scrambler reinterpretation inspired by the world of Café Racers.

Café Racer twin-seater seat: Ducati offers a twin-seater seat that is made of technical materials, and is built to last. It arrives in captivating colours, tailored finishes that offer a perfect combination of performance and style.

Sport-line racing silencer: Thrilling sound with removable dB-killer and full power delivery thanks to the dedicated mapping. This steel silencer by Termignoni with up-map key makes for an exciting ride right from the word go, not to mention a touch of style thanks to the chance to choose the sleeve that suits your bike best.

Other Accessories

Ducati also offers bar-end rear view mirrors that are built out of anodised aluminium. In addition, there is a billet aluminium tank cap, and billet aluminium footpegs that have been developed in partnership with Rizoma. Optional accessories also include aluminium tank panels, a pair of high intensity LED turn signal indicators, and a rear plastic-fiber mudguard that keeps mud and debris away.

Other accessories that are available include a front brake fluid reservoir, a clutch fluid reservoir, and number plate holder, all crafted out of billet aluminium. Ducati also offers racing manifolds that are built for the Scrambler 1100 model. The manifolds are made of high-quality steel. They improve engine power and performance figures when combined with the sport-line racing silencer.