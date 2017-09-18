Home News DSK Benelli TNT 300 ABS Bookings Commence At INR 15,000; Deliveries To Start Soon
DSK Benelli TNT 300 ABS Bookings Commence At INR 15,000; Deliveries To Start Soon

DSK Benelli TNT 300 ABS Bookings Commence At INR 15,000; Deliveries To Start Soon

By Suvil SusvirkarSeptember 18, 2017

Our test rider was quite satisfied with the braking performance of the standard Benelli TNT 300 as he rode the motorcycle for a detailed review. “Twin-piston calipers biting down on 260mm petal discs offer all the braking power you will need, and more,” he said in his verdict. Now, almost two years after the launch of the standard model, DSK-Benelli India has silently introduced the ABS equipped version of the TNT 300. The addition of the safety net of ABS will further enhance the on-board experience.

Check out the review of the Benelli TNT300 here

September 18, 2017-Benelli-TNT300-ABS-India-Launch-600x600.png

Dealers are accepting bookings for the ABS equipped model for an amount of INR 15,000 while the on-road price stands at INR 3.93 lakh (Delhi). The deliveries, as suggested by the dealerships, will commence before the end of September 2017. DSK-Benelli India had confirmed the model through a social media post on its official channel on September 15, 2017, also stating that the test rides for the motorcycle have commenced.

September 18, 2017-Benelli-TNT300S-converted-into-a-Ducati-Panigale-1-600x384.png

Apart from the addition of ABS, there would be no mechanical changes to the motorcycle and it will continue to use the same 300cc, in-line 2 cylinder, 4-stroke, 8 valves, DOHC, liquid cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 37.73 hp of power @ 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque @ 10,000 rpm.

September 18, 2017-Benelli-TNT300-riding-shot-22-600x400.jpg

The launch of the ABS equipped model should help DSK-Benelli India to further boost its sales during the festive season. DSK-Benelli India is yet to update its official website with the technical specifications of the TNT 300 ABS although, except the weight factor, it’s not likely to be any different from the standard model. Check out the technical specifications of the standard model below.

ENGINE
Type4-stroke, 8 valves, DOHC, liquid cooled
No. of cylindersIn-line 2 cylinder
Displacement300cc
Power28.14 KW @ 11500 rpm
Torque26.5 NM @10000 rpm
TRANSMISSION
Clutch TypeWet multiplate type
Transmission6 Speed Constant Mesh
Gear Shift Pattern1 – Down, 5 – Up
CHASSIS
Front SuspensionInverted front telescopic forks
Rear SuspensionHydraulic Monoshock absorber
Front BrakeHydraulic dual disc brakes
Rear BrakeHydraulic Single disc brake
Front WheelAlloy
Rear WheelAlloy
Front Tyre120/70 – 17 (P), 110/70 – 17 (M)
Rear Tyre160/60 – 17 (P), 150/60 – 17 (M)
DIMENSIONS
L x W x H (mm)2130 x 800 x 1120
Wheelbase1410 mm
Ground clearance160 mm *
Kerb weight (Non-ABS)196 kg
Fuel tank capacity16 litres
On-Road PriceINR 3.93 Lakh – Delhi

Will the addition of ABS compel your buying decision? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Motoroids Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google