DSK Benelli TNT 300 ABS Bookings Commence At INR 15,000; Deliveries To Start Soon

Our test rider was quite satisfied with the braking performance of the standard Benelli TNT 300 as he rode the motorcycle for a detailed review. “Twin-piston calipers biting down on 260mm petal discs offer all the braking power you will need, and more,” he said in his verdict. Now, almost two years after the launch of the standard model, DSK-Benelli India has silently introduced the ABS equipped version of the TNT 300. The addition of the safety net of ABS will further enhance the on-board experience.

Dealers are accepting bookings for the ABS equipped model for an amount of INR 15,000 while the on-road price stands at INR 3.93 lakh (Delhi). The deliveries, as suggested by the dealerships, will commence before the end of September 2017. DSK-Benelli India had confirmed the model through a social media post on its official channel on September 15, 2017, also stating that the test rides for the motorcycle have commenced.

Apart from the addition of ABS, there would be no mechanical changes to the motorcycle and it will continue to use the same 300cc, in-line 2 cylinder, 4-stroke, 8 valves, DOHC, liquid cooled engine which is tuned to deliver 37.73 hp of power @ 11,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque @ 10,000 rpm.

The launch of the ABS equipped model should help DSK-Benelli India to further boost its sales during the festive season. DSK-Benelli India is yet to update its official website with the technical specifications of the TNT 300 ABS although, except the weight factor, it’s not likely to be any different from the standard model. Check out the technical specifications of the standard model below.

ENGINE Type 4-stroke, 8 valves, DOHC, liquid cooled No. of cylinders In-line 2 cylinder Displacement 300cc Power 28.14 KW @ 11500 rpm Torque 26.5 NM @10000 rpm TRANSMISSION Clutch Type Wet multiplate type Transmission 6 Speed Constant Mesh Gear Shift Pattern 1 – Down, 5 – Up CHASSIS Front Suspension Inverted front telescopic forks Rear Suspension Hydraulic Monoshock absorber Front Brake Hydraulic dual disc brakes Rear Brake Hydraulic Single disc brake Front Wheel Alloy Rear Wheel Alloy Front Tyre 120/70 – 17 (P), 110/70 – 17 (M) Rear Tyre 160/60 – 17 (P), 150/60 – 17 (M) DIMENSIONS L x W x H (mm) 2130 x 800 x 1120 Wheelbase 1410 mm Ground clearance 160 mm * Kerb weight (Non-ABS) 196 kg Fuel tank capacity 16 litres On-Road Price INR 3.93 Lakh – Delhi

Will the addition of ABS compel your buying decision? Let us know your views through the comments section below.