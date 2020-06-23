Droom Allocates Rs. 1 crore in CSR For Its Sanitization Initiative

While most of us have been comfortably nestled in our homes through this quarantine, there lies a set of people who are battling the pandemic head to head. Underlining its commitment towards the wellbeing of Real Heroes of India, Droom has allocated Rs. 1 crore in CSR for the sanitization initiative. Droom is extending its Germ-Shield sanitization coating service to sanitize sensitive surfaces in the police stations and hospitals in each city having Germ Shield Store.

More details

Droom will provide Germ Shield coating service to a minimum of 1 Police Station and 1 hospital in each city where the company has Germ Shield Store. Droom currently has a network of 82 Germ Shield Stores in 26 different cities. The Germ Shield store network would be of 250 in 50+ cities by end of July 2020.

What is Germ-Shield?

Droom has created India’s first-ever fully technology and AI-driven antimicrobial coating treatment – Germ Shield for any type of surfaces or material. This is India’s most scientific way of protecting any surface from all types of microbes. The material used for coating is approved by EPA of the USA and has been proven effective against most viruses, germs, bacteria, moulds, fungus, and algae including all droplet-based viruses. Germ Shield technology is also ISO – 9001-2015 & ISO-14001-2015 certified.

Germ Shield not only kills 99.9% germs but also inhibits regrowth of microbes for 90-120 days. This is because Germ Shield is a coating and not cleaning. Germ Shield creates an invisible coating with spikes that ruptures the cell membrane of any microorganism. This coating is odorless and leaves no spot. It creates an equally effective coating on all surfaces including porous surfaces such as fabric, leather, etc.. With each Germ Shield coating treatment, a rapid test for contamination level is generated using the Relative Light Unit (RLU) swab test, which is conclusive, objective, and unbiased. For every treatment, Droom issues a 90-day validity certificate and issues post-treatment RLU levels. Droom also offers a 100% money-back guarantee for Germ Shield for 90 days.

Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Droom said, “This Pandemic has disrupted life as we know it, and the frontline heroes who work outside the safety of their homes are the most vulnerable in this situation. In this fight against the pandemic, our aim is to protect these individuals through our state-of-the-art services. We will continue to extend all possible help to our heroes until the pandemic comes to a close.”

Also read: Droom Launches Tech-Enabled Doorstep Vehicle Service

The Germ-Shield technology is quite versatile and can be used not only for vehicles, but also for elevators, ATM, and other facilities such as residential complexes, hospitals, schools, and offices, among others. The treatment can be delivered at Doorstep or fixed location with a national level Germ Shield Store network. The service delivery includes Droom’s ECO App, an AI, IoT, and geo-mapping based technology solution with all sorts of reporting, dashboarding, standard operating procedures, propriety coating process, and quality checks.

Droom recently also launched a unique service ‘Jumpstart – Autocare’ available at a customers’ doorstep across India. This service includes the jump start of a vehicle along with tire maintenance, an inspection of critical functions, and oil and lube top-up.