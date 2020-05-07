Droom Launches Tech-Enabled Doorstep Vehicle Service

Many vehicles may refuse to start or move when kept immobile for a long time. Why? Dead battery, fuel pump issues, ignition issue, flat tires, etc. Since most vehicles in India have been parked in garages for over 40 days due to the extended nation-wide lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, maintaining them has become a challenging task for owners. In a bid to address this issue, Droom has launched a unique service ‘Jumpstart – Autocare’ available at a customers’ doorstep across India. This service includes the jump start of a vehicle along with tire maintenance, an inspection of critical functions, and oil and lube top-up.

Besides the main Jump Start packages, users can avail many more add-on services including towing, gas fill, flat tire repair, pressure water cleaning, and full top-up of oil, lubricant, coolant, etc. Users can select vehicle, location, main service, and any add-on services they require in the process. They can choose a time slot as per their convenience and confirm the payment or choose to pay later. Droom then assigns an ‘eco-ninja’ or technician to perform the job, who also issues an ECO jump start report to the respective customer once the servicing process is completed. A customer can also ask the technician to perform any of the additional services by adding them to their existing package on the spot.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Droom said, “In the wake of an extended lockdown, anywhere between 5 to 25 million vehicles in India might not start or move. Eco has come a long way from offering any vehicle’s inspection anywhere since 2016 to complete vehicle certification, large automobile fleet health and safety to the recent launch of Germ Shield antimicrobial treatment for automobiles and facilities.”

Adding to the discussion Aggarwal said, “We leverage IoT, AI, cloud infrastructure, mapping technologies for field operations to fully mobile technology-driven workflow management for standard service delivery. To serve our customers better, we launched Germ Shield in March and will continue to launch more such unique services in the times to come.”

Droom has fixed the price rate of Jumpstart as followed:

Scooter/Bike- Rs 499

Superbike- Rs 699

Hatchback- Rs 999

Sedan- Rs 1299

SUV- Rs 1599

Droom said that the service can be availed by Fleet companies, RWAs, hospitals, logistics providers, private and public bus owners, hotels that offer commute, garages, dealerships and many more. Currently, Droom has thousands of eco technicians who provide this service in most of the top cities across India. One can book a Jumpstart service by visiting https://droom.in/jumpstart or by installing the Droom App.