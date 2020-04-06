India’s First Drive-Thru Covid-19 Testing Facility Now Open In Delhi

Our journey ahead, as human beings, depends on how well we manage to keep ourselves isolated on a physical level from those around us. The Covid-19 virus has the World firmly in its grip and unless we follow what’s been asked of us and do the right thing, as of now, there is no alternative which can save us from becoming a victim of the pandemic. However, those showing symptoms will have to step out and head to the nearest medical facility. The challenge for them will be to ensure that they do not pass the virus to someone else or catch it from another carrier. Keeping this in mind, Dr Dangs Lab, a private facility in Delhi, has opened the first drive-thru covid-19 testing facility in the capital.

In addition to the home collection of samples, the lab’s west Panjabi Bagh branch in New Delhi is collecting samples for testing, while the occupant stays inside the car with the windows rolled up. Testing is offered at a Government-mandated price of INR 4,500. Here’s how it works according to the lab’s website: