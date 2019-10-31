Datsun RediGO With A Driver-side Airbag Scores One Star In The Global NCAP Crash Test

About to be strengthened and facelifted in 2020 to meet India’s new crash test norms, the Datsun RediGO scored just a single star out of a possible five for adult safety, in the Global NCAP Crash test 2019. The test was conducted at a speed of 64 km/h, post which, the bodyshell integrity of the RediGO was declared as unstable. The test was conducted after the RediGO meeting new norms, which require all new cars in India to meet basic safety requirements and come fitted with at least one airbag, rear parking sensors, speed alert system and ABS as mandatory.

An entry-level variant of the Datsun RediGO equipped with a driver-side airbag was tested, where it scored one star for adult safety and two stars for child protection, as it doesn’t come equipped with ISOFIX mounts for a child seat. According to the results for adult occupant safety, the protection offered to the driver’s head was adequate while the protection for the passenger’s head was good. Both adult passenger’s neck protection was good. Driver’s chest showed poor protection which led to a limited one-star rating.

Passenger’s chest protection was marginal, whereas, the Driver’s knees showed marginal protection and passenger’s knees adequate and marginal protection as they could impact with dangerous structures behind the dashboard supported by the tranfascia tube. The bodyshell and the footwell area was rated as unstable and it was not capable of withstanding further loadings.

In terms of child safety, since the car does not offer ISOFIX mounts, a child seat for a 3-year-old was installed forward-facing with an adult belt, which was not able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact. It offered poor protection to the head and fair protection to the chest. The head contacted the front seat and offered fair protection to the chest. Along with the RediGO, the Wagon R, Santro and the Ertiga were tested too. The tallboys scored 2 stars while the MPV scored three.