Datsun Redi-Go Gold 1.0L Launched In India, Prices Start At INR 3.69 Lakh

To celebrate the spirit of festive season, Datsun India has launched the Redi-Go Gold 1.0L, packed with a host of features and visual updates. The Redi-Go Gold 1.0L has been introduced with a price tag starting at INR 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available with all dealerships across the country with immediate effect.

The Datsun Redi-Go Gold 1.0L features gold inspired decals on the exterior and gold-themed seats in the interior. It is available in three body colours: Grey, Silver and White. The model also comes equipped with an ambient lighting app for mobile phones with which a customer can choose the mood lighting of the passenger cabin to suit his or her taste. The limited edition model is available on the T (O) trim level, with features such as Bluetooth audio system, and a reverse parking sensor among others.

The Datsun Redi-Go Gold edition is powered by the same Intelligent Spark Automated Technology (iSAT) 1.0L three-cylinder engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Datsun redi-GO GOLD customers can also avail of the Datsun Care comprehensive service package. Three, four and five-year options are available wherein customers can save approximately 10% on periodic and general repairs.

Speaking on the occasion, Jerome Saigot, Vice President, Marketing & Datsun Business Unit, Nissan Motor India, said, “Datsun will make the festive season even more special for our customers by bringing more power, style and convenience in the Redi-Go Gold 1.0L limited edition. Datsun Redi-Go Gold offers an accessible price, peppy driving performance, and a refreshing exterior which together reinforces Datsun’s commitment to offer stylish, high-value-for-money cars to our customers.”