Daimler India’s ‘StartUp Sparks’ Initiative Will Give Birth to New Ideas

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has announced a global competition “Startup Sparks” for early-stage startups to pitch their ideas in the fields of – 1) Electric Vehicles and Alternate Mobility, 2) Connectivity & Servitization, 3) Future Mobility, and 4) Customized Applications & Industrial Products. DICV has evolved its internal innovation platform ‘The Farm’ into a startup incubator and has announced their online competition, ‘StartUp Sparks’.

More details

Supported by Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Invest India, the competition is designed to promote/support early-stage startups, SMEs and entrepreneurs across the length and breadth of India.

The competition, which will be held entirely online for this first edition, will Page 2 be open from December 21, 2020, to January 29, 2021. Startup participants are asked to submit their application online on their website. This is open only to early-stage startups, SMEs and entrepreneurs. Application is free and results from the post jury pitch session will be announced in February 2021. The final shortlisted startups will participate in the preincubation module followed by the nine-month incubation program, ‘The Farm’. With mentorship, infrastructure and funding support from DICV, academia and domain experts, participants can mature their ideas to the ‘proof of concept’ stage.

Official statements

“As the inventors of the first passenger car, omnibus and truck, innovation is a part of Daimler’s heritage. We’re excited to continue that tradition by launching THE FARM, an incubator platform to drive innovation that offers early-stage entrepreneurs and inventors the chance to turn ideas into reality. Our vision is to develop and evolve mobility solutions to embrace a better life for people and the planet,” said Satyakam Arya, CEO & Managing Director DICV. “The evolving startup ecosystem is a big enabler to offer innovative and frugal solutions, defining the future of alternate mobility and Truck/Bus-as a-Service. DICV is proud to offer THE FARM as an incubator platform to nurture and accelerate these initiatives globally,” added Mr Arya.

“Technology is revolutionizing transport down to its most basic ideas. This offers us the opportunity to move millions of people and goods more quickly, safely, cheaply, and cleanly than ever before. The AGNIi Mission is very happy to collaborate with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to help world-class innovators drive that revolution,” said Mr Rahul Nayar, Vice President, AGNIi Mission, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India / PM-STIAC, Invest India.