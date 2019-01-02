Cruiser Motorcycles Under INR 1.5 Lakh: Price, Specs, Features, Pros & Cons

Not everyone’s idea of fun on a motorcycle is to get there fast and come back quicker. Some like to stretch their feet out, or sit upright, relax, and enjoy the view along the way as the engine ticks away lazily. Just where a cruiser-styled motorcycle comes into the picture. A segment which is extremely popular in India, here are your options if you wish to buy one within the INR 1.5 lakh price range.

Bajaj Avenger Street 180

What started its journey as an Eliminator, the Bajaj Avenger is still strongly connected to its roots in terms of styling. Offering a feet forward stance, this entry-level Avenger is powered by a 180 cc engine which is good for 15.5 Ps and 13.7 Nm, going to the rear wheel via a 5-speed shifter. In its newest avatar, the Avenger 180 gets blacked out components, new graphics, LED DRLs, and a rubberised rear grab rail.

Pros: A value-for-money cruiser | 180 cc engine strikes a good balance for city and highway rides

Cons: A little more money gets you the bigger 220 cc model

Price: INR 87,827 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Avenger Street 220

If you need a bigger engine which powers a motorcycle that looks similar to the Avenger 180, there is a choice available. The Street 220 is powered by a 220 cc oil-cooled motor which pumps out 19 PS of maximum power and 17.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The bike also features an all-digital instrument console, LED DRLs and alloy wheels.

Pros: Feature packed | Street-styled cruiser | bigger motor in comparison to the 180 cc model

Cons: Styling is pretty similar to the Street 180

Price: INR 96,922 (Ex-showroom, Mumbai)

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

The Cruise 220 is a proper cruiser in the Avenger range, what with its tall windscreen, chrome detailing, spoked wheels, and a rear backrest. The headlight has a unique shape to differentiate the bike from the other Avengers. The instrument cluster too is lit in blue, unlike the orange display on the Street 220. Mechanically, it shares its components with its identically powered Street-spec cousin.

Pros: Classic tourer styling | factory fitted windscreen and backrest | Proven 220 cc engine

Cons: Dated styling

Price: INR 96, 922 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

An Enfield which keeps the legendary ‘Bullet’ name alive, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is as close as you can get to the original with a new bike purchase. A war-era styled motorcycle, which many in our country like to think is a cruiser, the Bullet 350 is powered by the manufacturer’s famous, long stroke 346 cc motor which cranks out 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. This motorcycle is available in a shade of black and with a kick starter only. Need a push button starter and a front disc brake, there’s also the Bullet ES available which was also known as the Electra, a while ago.

Pros: Classic ‘Bullet’ styling | Easy-going motor

Cons: No Disc Brake | No Push button start

Price: INR 1,16,000 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The most popular Royal Enfield out there, the Classic range hits the sweet with its old-school, war era styling. the motorcycle can be either had with a 350 cc engine which cranks out 198.8 Bhp and 28 Nm, or you can also get one powered by a 500 cc engine. Like colours? There’s a redditch edition too, along with a few others which get you unique paint schemes and detailing.

Pros: Unique styling | Many variants to pick from | That Royal Enfield Thump

Cons: Is due for an upgrade | Not suitable for continuous high-speed riding

Price: INR 1,39,308 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350

Feet forward, pulled handlebars and comfortable seating. The Royal Enfield Thuderbird is the machine to munch miles with if you want the unhurried thump to accompany you for your journeys. Powered by a 350 cc motor which is good for 19.8 Bhp and 28 Nm, a large 20-litre tank ensures you can cover many miles before the bike requires more fuel. Like the Classic, you can buy the Thunderbird either with the 350 cc , or the 500 cc motor. There’s also a street-styled Thunderbird X if you’re not a fan of pulled handlebars.

Pros: Huge fuel tank | Comfortable seating | Torquey engine

Cons: Needs better brakes

Price: INR 1,50,019 (Ex-showroom, Delhi)