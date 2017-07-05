Cross-hatch Honda Jazz Cross Style launched in Japan

Honda has launched a Cross Style option pack for the Japanese variant of the Honda Fit (Jazz in India). In what is merely a cosmetic upgrade package, Honda has added accessories that give a beefed up look to the standard hatch.

The Fit Cross Style receives dark body cladding all around with bulked-up wheel arch pads and plastic door-guard mouldings on the sides. The front also gets a re-designed bumper with inserts that mimic a running plate.

At the rear, the upgrade package includes a dark decal on the tailgate and a similarly redesigned bumper. The Modulo alloy wheels, however, are an optional extra and are not a part of the Cross Style package.

Also Read: Second Generation Honda Amaze In The Works, Launch Likely In 2018

Even though it might seem like the poorer cousin of the WR-V from India, it is actually more of a successor to the Jazz Twist which saw an end in production 3 years ago.

All the accessories listed are available for a total of JPY 1,38,240 (about INR 79,470) as a part of the Cross Style bundle. Buyers can also choose to mix and match to spec their cars according to their ideal specifications.

The 2018 Fit features the Honda Sensing technology suite as standard equipment on the top two trims. This includes: Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System and Lane Departure Warning.

It is powered by the 130 BHP 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine with variable cam timing mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT with G-Shift Control delivering a combined fuel efficiency of 36 miles per gallon.