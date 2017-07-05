Home News Cross-hatch Honda Jazz Cross Style launched in Japan
Cross-hatch Honda Jazz Cross Style launched in Japan

Cross-hatch Honda Jazz Cross Style launched in Japan

By Team MotoroidsJuly 5, 2017

Honda has launched a Cross Style option pack for the Japanese variant of the Honda Fit (Jazz in India). In what is merely a cosmetic upgrade package, Honda has added accessories that give a beefed up look to the standard hatch.

The Fit Cross Style receives dark body cladding all around with bulked-up wheel arch pads and plastic door-guard mouldings on the sides. The front also gets a re-designed bumper with inserts that mimic a running plate.

July 5, 2017-Honda-Fit-Cross-Style-001-600x338.jpg

At the rear, the upgrade package includes a dark decal on the tailgate and a similarly redesigned bumper. The Modulo alloy wheels, however, are an optional extra and are not a part of the Cross Style package.

Also Read: Second Generation Honda Amaze In The Works, Launch Likely In 2018

Even though it might seem like the poorer cousin of the WR-V from India, it is actually more of a successor to the Jazz Twist which saw an end in production 3 years ago.

July 5, 2017-Honda-Fit-Cross-Style-005-600x338.jpg

All the accessories listed are available for a total of JPY 1,38,240 (about INR 79,470) as a part of the Cross Style bundle. Buyers can also choose to mix and match to spec their cars according to their ideal specifications.

The 2018 Fit features the Honda Sensing technology suite as standard equipment on the top two trims. This includes: Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System and Lane Departure Warning.

July 5, 2017-Honda-Fit-Cross-Style-003-600x338.jpg

It is powered by the 130 BHP 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine with variable cam timing mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT with G-Shift Control delivering a combined fuel efficiency of 36 miles per gallon.

 

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6×6 Replica - Image Gallery

Spider-Man: Homecoming – Audi Prototype Teaser - Image Gallery

Tata Tiago AMT action shot front three quarter

Tata Tiago AMT Review - Image Gallery

The Moto-High Ride 2017: Srinagar-Leh Premium Bike Adventure Trip - Image Gallery