Corporate Fleet And Taxi Owners Can Avail Free Maruti Suzuki Vehicle Health Check

Maruti Suzuki has announced a special nationwide service camp for corporate fleet and taxi owners. The camp offers complimentary car health check which can be availed at over 2,000 Maruti Suzuki service workshops across the country during May 10th – May 25th, 2018.

Corporate fleet and taxi owners can contact their nearest Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops to avail complimentary vehicle health check and other service related offers.

Special care of vehicles is required specifically for fleet and taxi owners who have comparatively higher running and also serve multiple customers every day. Moreover, the heavy operation of fleet vehicles leads to rigorous wear and tear of key components of car. This service campaign aims to offer an extensive inspection of the vehicles to fleet owners and taxi service providers to ensure that their cars are fit and would help them generate healthy business.

Speaking about the initiative, Partho Banerjee, Executive Vice-President (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said that at Maruti Suzuki aims to offer hassle free services to its customers. The service camp is one of the efforts to ensure health of corporate fleet and taxi vehicles. He also added that this camp will help in ensuring healthy business for the owners of fleet and taxi vehicles in the upcoming holiday season.

