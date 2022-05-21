Tata Nexon EV Max: Which Variant To Buy?

The Tata Nexon EV Max impresses us with its capabilities and the package that it offers the standard Nexon EV for a reasonable premium. Not just extra range and performance, the Nexon EV Max also has a host of comfort and safety features to offer over its standard counterpart. The Nexon EV Max is available in three colors, namely, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, and Intensi-Teal. It is offered in two variants called the XZ+ and XZ+ Lux which come with a 3.3kW charger as standard. Customers can get the more powerful 7.2kW charger by paying ₹50000 extra for both variants. Let’s see which variant is more value-for-money:

XZ+

The XZ+ variant not just offers all of the necessary features, but also a host of new features which the Nexon EV Max has to offer. It comes with projector headlamps with DRLs, alloy wheels, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, push-button start, keyless entry, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a rear camera, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The more prominent features include Multi-mode regen, auto headlamps, and wipers, disc brakes on all four wheels, ESP with i-VBAC, Traction Control, Hill Hold an electronic parking brake with auto hold, multi-drive modes, wireless smartphone charging, jeweled control knob, and cruise control. The XZ+ variant is priced at ₹17.74 lakh and ₹18.24 lakh for the 3.3kW charger and 7.2 kW charger respectively. We recommend going for the 7.2kW charger since it reduces the charge time significantly.

Compared to the XZ+ Lux variant, the XZ+ loses out on an electric sunroof, leatherette front seats with ventilation function, a new Makarana beige interior, auto-dimming IRVM, and an air purifier. Apart from the auto-dimming rearview mirror, the rest of the features are more of a luxury than a necessity. Hence, the XZ+ variant will be our pick.

Performance

The biggest change in the Nexon EV Max is its battery pack. It gets a 40.5kWh battery pack which is around 10kWh more than the standard Nexon EV. Tata has smartly accommodated the additional capacity due to which the 350 liters of boot space has been retained. With the larger battery pack, it gets an ARAI claimed range of 437km. The Nexon EV Max also gets a more powerful motor that produces 143hp and 250nm of torque. As a result, it can achieve 0-100km/h in 9 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 140km/h.