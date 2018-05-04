700 HP Track Only Brabham BT62 Supercar Breaks Cover

Brabham Automotive has unveiled its first ever vehicle, known as the BT 62. The supercar, a track only vehicle, will be limited to just seventy units worldwide to celebrate the seventy years since Jack Brabham launched his racing career in Australia in 1948.

With deliveries set to begin later this year, the first thirty-five units of the Brabham BT62 will be liveried in tribute to each of Brabham’s thirty-five Formula 1 Grand Prix victories. The rest of the 35 units will be customizable. Prices for the BT62 will start at £1 million, before options and excluding taxes, that is.

At the heart of the Brabham BT62 will be a 5.4-litre V8 engine that will be tuned to produce a maximum power output of 710 PS while the peak torque will be rated at 667 Nm. This engine will be mated to a six-speed sequential racing transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. The company has remained tight lipped regarding the 0-100 kmph and top speed figures.

Crafted from lightweight carbon fibre, the BT62 boasts of a power-to-weight ratio of 730 PS of power per tonne, while tipping the scales at just 972 kgs (dry). The company claims that the BT62 supercar produces a massive 1200 kgs of downforce. The weight savings can be attributed to the carbon ceramic Brembo braking system with six piston calipers at the front and rear. Also on offer are Michelin racing tyres.

Design wise, the Brabham BT62 features a carbon fibre body with aerodynamically oriented side skirts, large front splitter, centrally mounted dual exhaust system and a massive rear wing. Inside, the model comes equipped with carbon fibre doors, carbon fibre racing seats with six point harness, removable carbon fibre steering wheel, roll cage, alcantara upholstery, 12 inch digital instrument console, adjustable pedals and a fire extinguisher. Phew!

Speaking at the unveiling, Managing Director, David Brabham, said that it’s with great pride that he honours and continues his father’s legacy in revealing the next chapter in the evolving Brabham story. The team they have in place, and the vision it shares, provides a solid platform for Brabham Automotive to execute its long-term business strategy. Their first step to deliver on that strategy is the Brabham BT62, a car truly worthy of carrying the iconic Brabham name, he further added.