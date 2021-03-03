CFMoto Marks Its Entry In The BS6 Era With The 300NK; Launched At INR 2.29 Lakh

The transition to BS6 meant the exit of a select few manufacturers and their vehicles. Among them was CFMoto, a Chinese two-wheeler company widely renowned as KTM’s partner in China. Chinese manufacturers are making a mark in the global motorcycling scenario with Benelli and CFMoto leading the charge. Both the brands enjoy significant popularity in other markets as well, owing to their business ties with renowned brands.

And now, CFMoto has launched its first BS6-compliant motorcycle in the Indian market, the 300NK at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 2.29 lakh, which is exactly as same as its BS4 version.

The mechanical specifications are not available yet, although we do not expect to see a major difference in the power and torque output numbers. Apart from a cleaner running engine, we aren’t expecting many changes. The 300 NK will be offered with features like LED illumination, a TFT display for the instrument console. The bike uses a complex trellis frame, which offers better riding dynamics. Resting in this complex frame is 292cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, liquid-cooled engine. This engine is capable of generating 34 PS of peak power and 20.5 Nm peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission. The bike also comes with two riding modes, optimising the power sent to the rear wheel. The trellis frame is suspended by USD forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear. Disc brakes are offered on both ends and dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

The 300 NK has a seat height of 795 mm, and the ground clearance is 150 mm. At 151 kg, the CFMoto 300 NK is a light machine, The angular fuel tank holds 12.5 litres of good stuff. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends with 120/70 section tyre in the front and 160/60 section tyre at the rear.

Other possible resurrections

When CFMoto marked its debut in India, it brought in as much as four motorcycles. Now that the revival of 300 NK has been confirmed, we can also expect CFMoto India to breathe life in its other motorcycles as well, including the likes of 650 NK streetfighter, 650 MT adventure tourer and the 650 GT tourer.