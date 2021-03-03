BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 180F Discontinued

The Bajaj Pulsar 180 has been one of the most popular motorcycles in the 150-200cc segment in India. It garnered a cult status in our country even before some of the popular monikers in this segment even existed. Although the Pulsar 180 hasn’t received a significant update in a long time, the homegrown bikemaker makes sure that it rolls out minor updates from time to time to keep the motorcycle relevant in these competitive times.

Bajaj Auto launched the Pulsar 180F BS6 variant last year in the month of April. The company launched the Pulsar 180F BS6 model at Rs 1.08 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The company has now removed the said model from its official website hinting at its sad demise.

Its design as we all know was inspired by its bigger cousin, the 220F. The Pulsar 180F carried over the same design cues from the 220F like the twin projector smoked headlamps out front accompanied with quarter fairing and a muscular tank. Bajaj knew that the design of the 220F has garnered a cult following and they brought it to the Pulsar 180F too.

Like the other BS6 updated motorcycles in their lineup, the Pulsar 180F too received just some minor mechanical changes in order for it to meet the more stringent BS6 Norms. The changes included a bigger catalytic converter and the inclusion of Fuel Injection now. The rest of the things, mechanically, remained unchanged. The performance figures, despite the Pulsar 180F being BS6 compliant, didn’t change. It continued to make 17bhp at 8,500rpm and 14.2Nm at 6,500rpm from its 178cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The inclusion of FI definitely made the riding experience a bit better than before.

Part of the reason why Bajaj had to discontinue the Pulsar 180F was because of its roadster cousin, which the company launched only recently. The bike has been priced at ₹1,04,768 (ex-showroom, Mumbai). In terms of looks and styling, the Pulsar 180 is most definitely a Pulsar or in other words, definitely male. It retains all the similar design elements including the familiar single-pod headlight with twin DRLs. The headlamp unit is capped with a tinted front main visor. Other key design highlights on the bike include a muscular fuel tank with shrouds, split-style seats, an engine cowl, and a two-piece pillion grab rail. There is also a tweaked semi-digital instrument cluster.