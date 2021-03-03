BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Launched At INR 3.18 Lakh

The affordable performance motorcycle segment in India has always been a very competitive space. Gone are the days when we used to have only limited options to choose from. Currently, one can choose from a variety of motorcycles belonging to different genres. Of all the manufacturers slicing each other’s throat with their offerings, Kawasaki India was missing out on all the action but that seems to be changing now as the Japanese manufacturer has finally launched the Ninja 300 BS6 at Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it around Rs 20,000 more expensive than its BS4 counterpart.

More details

Kawasaki had discontinued the BS4 Ninja 300 in December 2019. The new 2021 Ninja 300 doesn’t sport any major change to write home about.

The only obvious revision has been executed in its 296cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine for BS6 compliance. In spite of that, Kawasaki says there’s no change in power output and that means it continues to pump out 38.4bhp and 27Nm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch. It has sort of become a segment standard that during the BS6 transition, motorcycles tend to lose some power in order to become ‘greener’. But we are happy to report that the Ninja 300 will be performing in the same manner it used to before. Although the twin-cylinder configuration of the Ninja 300’s engine already guarantees smoothness, we can expect the Ninja 300 to be even smoother than before.

It is now being reported that Kawasaki dealers have commenced the bookings for the BS6-compliant Ninja 300 in the Indian market. What piques our excitement even further is that Kawasaki has rolled out new shades for the Ninja 300. Apart from the previously showcased Lime Green paint, the 296cc motorcycle will also be available in Lime Green/Ebony and Black colours.

The bike will continue to feature the same tube diamond, steel frame and is also expected to have the same equipment and cycle parts kit. Kawasaki teased two new bikes last week, while the first (Ninja 300) has already been revealed, the second model which is unconfirmed at the moment could break cover any time soon now.