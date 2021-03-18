BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Now Being Offered With Discounts Up To INR 1.15 Lakh

It is safe to assume that despite its premium pricing, the recently launched Honda CB500X has indeed managed to ruffle some feathers. It rivals the likes of Benelli TRK 502 and its premium pricing makes it a competitor of the Kawasaki Versys 650 and the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT as well. Suzuki’s acclaimed middleweight ADV-tourer is the costliest of the lot. The V-Strom 650 XT’s absence was being felt but the exorbitant pricing did disappoint a lot of potential buyers.

But now, it seems like the company did listen to the grievances and has rolled out a discount (valid until March 31) of Rs 1.15 lakh on the V-Strom 650XT.

The offer will get you accessories worth Rs 65,000 for free on the purchase of the V-Strom 650XT. The list includes an accessory bar, an aluminium chain guard, and a centre stand. For the second component of the offer, customers can either claim an exchange benefit worth Rs 50,000 or an insurance benefit up to Rs 40,000. The exchange policy is only valid on 350cc+ motorcycles. So if you are thinking of getting yourself a BS6 V-Strom 650 XT, this might be just the right time!

Talking about the motorcycle now, it retains the same Euro 5/BS6 compliant 645 cc V-twin engine, which is capable of producing 70bhp of maximum power output and 62Nm of peak torque output. The transmission duties will be performed by the same 6-speed gearbox. It also gets a switchable multi-mode traction control system, that can control the engine output on the rear wheel by continuously monitoring the front and rear wheel speeds, crank position, throttle position, and gear position. The motorcycle comes with a set of 310mm twin discs at the front, with twin-piston callipers, and a 260mm single disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. The brakes are held on standard wire-spoked aluminium-alloy rims, which ride upon factory-fitted Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A40 tyres.