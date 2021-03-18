Skoda Kushaq Unveil: LIVE Updates

Skoda Kushaq is one of Skoda’s biggest launches lined up for India this year and is set to unveil today! It will help the VW group to push its India 2.0 strategy. The Kushaq is basically what Skoda will refer to its CSUV Vision IN in India. The all-new Skoda Kushaq is the first of a new generation of vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, built around the challenging demands of an Indian customer. Skoda has been a little playful when it comes to the Kushaq. After announcing the official name, the company released a few images of its camouflaged prototypes.

And finally, the company is all set to take the wraps off the production version of the Kushaq today, Here are all the live updates from the event:

3:13 pm – The beast is under the wraps!

3:20 pm – Some great artwork on display

3:28 pm – The stage is set!

3:47 pm – Let’s go…

Mr Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Skoda Auto India kickstarts the virtual unveiling event of the Skoda Kushaq and welcomes everyone aboard.

3:52 pm – The importance of the India 2.0 project

Skoda Auto’s CEO, Mr Thomas Schafer undermined the importance of the India 2.0 project and why India is such an important market for automakers going forward. Mr Thomas also expressed his happiness regarding the Skoda Kushaq kickstarting the India 2.0 project for the brand.

3:58 pm – The MQB-A0-IN

Mr Gurpratap Boparai, Managing director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India undermines the importance and technical prowess of the MQB-A0-IN platform.

4:05 pm – Oliver Stefani is on the stage…

Mr Oliver Stefani, Head of design, Skoda Auto reveals the exterior and interior model. Look at that 2-spoke steering wheel.

4:10 pm – Skoda Kushaq colour schemes

4:14 pm – TSI engines

Mr Hollins, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India unveils the 2 TSI that will be powering the Kushaq – a 1.0L TSI motor that produces 115PS/175Nm and a 1.5L TSI motor that produces 150PS/250Nm.

4:17 pm – Skoda Kushaq interior

Feast your eyes on the lovely looking cabin of the Skoda Kushaq. Everything looks well-proportioned and of good quality. Especially that steering wheel, we still can’t get over that 2-spoke steering wheel.

4:22 pm – And, that’s a wrap

And that is it. Skoda pulls the curtains down on this wonderful event. How much did the Skoda Kushaq impress you? Let us know. Thanks for tuning in. Stay safe and bubye.