BS6 Benelli TRK 502X Launched At INR 5.19 Lakh

The ADV-tourer segment in boiling at the moment. While we already had the Benelli TRK 502 and the Kawasaki Versys 650 in the INR 5-7 Lakh price bracket, Honda also brought in its CB500X recently. And now, it is Benelli’s turn again as it has launched the TRK 502 X, the off-road biased version of the standard TRK 502. The motorcycle is available at a starting price of Rs 5.19 lakh for the Metallic Dark Grey colour variant. This makes it around Rs 31,000 cheaper than the BS4 variant!

More details

The BS6 Benelli TRK 502X is available in three colour options — Metallic Dark Grey, Pure White and Benelli Red. The adventure tourer can be booked for a token amount of Rs 10,000 at any Benelli India dealership.

At the heart of the aggressively styled TRK502 and TRK502X beats the same 499.6cc parallel-twin engine. Designed with four-valve technology, the four-stroke fuel-injected, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine produces 47 HP and 46 NM of torque. Power is put to work by a six-speed transmission, ensuring a broad spread of useable torque, capable of carrying you through diverse road conditions. The TRK 502, being more road-biased, gets 17-inch cast aluminium wheels with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres while the TRK502X comes fitted with 19-inch up front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels for more off-road capabilities. The motorcycle offers a ground clearance of 220mm. The bike gets a large 20-litres fuel tank, which ensures long run without any halt due to less fuel.

The BS6 variant of the Benelli TRK 502 gets aluminium-frame knuckle guards, revised rear-view mirror design, and new handlebar grips. Moreover, the switchgear is backlit, and the semi-digital instrument console also gets a white backlight for analogue tachometer better night visibility and an orange backlit overall.

For braking, the adventure tourer gets 320mm dual discs at the front and 260mm single disc at the rear. The motorcycle measures 2,220mm in length, 915mm in width and 1,480mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 1,505mm. The motorcycle offers a seat height of 840mm.

Benelli India is providing a standard warranty of three years/unlimited kilometres with the BS6 TRK 502X.