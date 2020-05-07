BS6 Compliant Cars Launched During the Lockdown

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown has proved to be a big dampener for everybody, especially for the automotive companies who had lined up their upcoming launches. While some unsure of the extension period of the lockdown have gone ahead and digitally launched their vehicles, others have decided to defer their launches and introduce them appropriately once the lockdown is lifted. In this article, we look at the BS6 compliant cars which have been launched after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio X

Maruti Suzuki had silently listed the Celerio X BS6 on its website on April 2 with prices starting at ₹ 4.90 lakh for the base VXI variant and going all the way up to ₹ 5.67 lakh for the range topping ZXI (O) variant. In BS6 format, the raised version of the Maruti Celerio comes with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine with 66bhp and 90Nm. This is mated either to a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit.

Hyundai Verna Facelift

The 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift was launched in India on March 30th with few styling updates and some updates in the features department, with prices starting at ₹ 9.30 lakh and going up to ₹ 13.99 lakh.The new 2020 Hyundai Verna facelift gets a new signature-style cascading chrome grille, which is flanked by the new LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLS. There are three engines on offer: 115bhp/144Nm 1.5-litre NA petrol, 120bhp/170Nm 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 115bhp/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel. The engines are available mated to a CVT, 6-speed AT and 7-speed DCT, respectively while a 6-speed manual is standard.

Mahindra Bolero

The Bolero BS6 was launched on 25th March and is priced at 7.76 lakhs going up till 8.78 Lakh. The engine is now BS6 compliant and it gets new features and cosmetic upgrades like new headlamps, front bumper redesign and many other changes. The BS6 Bolero is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 75bhp and 210Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

MG Hector diesel

MG Hector with a BS6 compliant Diesel engine was launched on April 10th. It didn’t get any other changes due to the car being fairly new in the Indian market and does not need a facelift as of now. The price hike due to BS6 is around 44,000 INR. The SUV is now offered at a starting price of Rs 13.88 lakh to 17.72 Lakh (both prices ex-Showroom). The 2.0-litre engine from Fiat gives the same power output of 168 bhp and a peak torque of 350 Nm.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG

The BS6 CNG version of the Grand i-10 Nios was launched after the BS6 petrol version was launched earlier in March. The CNG variant of the mid-level Hyundai hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine good for 66bhp and 95Nm (10bhp/19Nm lesser than its petrol variant). There is only a 5-speed manual on offer.

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai launched the BS6 updated Santro on April 20. It continues to be offered in petrol and CNG formats. The 1.1-litre four-cylinder engine makes 68bhp/99Nm in petrol format and a lesser 58bhp/84Nm with CNG. A 5-speed manual is standard while the petrol variant gets an AMT option as well.

Mahindra KUV 100 Nxt

The BS6 compliant Mahindra KUV100 Nxt was launched on April 22 and in its BS6 update, Mahindra has discontinued the diesel option in the KUV100 lineup. The BS6 version is only offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. The KUV100 Nxt now comes at a price of Rs 5.50 lakh(ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio

With certain trim and powertrain exclusions, Mahindra launched the Scorpio SUV with just a BS6 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel capable of 140bhp and 320Nm. The Mahindra Scorpio after its BS6 update no longer gets the 2.2-litre mHawk engine in the lower state of tune that produced 120bhp of power. The 2.5-litre unit has also been discontinued. The Scorpio now comes with a six-speed manual transmission only and also loses its AWD option on higher-end trims. The BS6 Scorpio will have the S5 variant as the entry-level variant in the lineup while the S3 variant has been discontinued.

Mahindra XUV500

The XUV500 in its BS6 form comes powered by a 2.2-litre diesel mill that produces 153bhp and 360Nm. This is mated to a 6-speed manual while a 6-speed automatic variant is expected to arrive soon. The XUV500 BS6 prices start at Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom). However, a new generation of the XUV500 is in the making which is scheduled to be launched next year.

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra launched its premium flagship SUV, the Alturas G4 in its BS6 avatar last week. Rivalling the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 (available in RWD and AWD formats) continues to have a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine packing 178bhp and 420Nm. This is mated to a 7-speed AT. With few minor tweaks inside and out, the Alturas G4 also gets a price hike of Rs 1 lakh compared to the previous BS4 versions. The Alturas G4 starts at Rs 28.69 lakh(ex-showroom).

Jeep Compass diesel

Even though prices of the BS6 Compass were speculated way before, Jeep India launched the SUV only recently. The BS6 Jeep Compass loses the entry-level Sport, mid-range Longitude (O) and certain limited edition variants. With the BS6 update, the Compass gets a hike of Rs 89,000 in petrol variants and Rs 1.38 lakh on diesel variants over the BS4 variants. The BS6 Jeep Compass is available at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two engine choices: 160bhp/250Nm 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 170bhp/350Nm diesel. Transmission choices include a 7-speed DCT and 9-speed AT while a 6-speed manual is standard.