Honda Dealerships Restart Operations with “Safety Comes First” Approach

Continuing to support its customers and business partners during the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, Honda Two-Wheelers India today shared that post Government relaxation of rules, its dealerships are now step-wise moving towards a new way of doing business. At the same time, Honda is taking added measures to provide liquidity support to its dealer family in these challenging times.

Honda Two-Wheelers has also issued a comprehensive Dealership Operations Resumption Manual which is being diligently followed by all Honda dealer showrooms and workshops as they are adhering to strict safety & health protocols while ensuring social distancing between staff and customers to effectively Break the Chain.

Meanwhile, following the various state Governments guidelines and respecting Red, Orange & Green zoning in letter & spirit, Honda dealer showrooms and workshops have started reopening their shutters with effect from 4th May 2020. Honda dealers are ensuring 100% adherence to all the mandated safety, sanitization and social distancing protocols, before the restart of their respective operations.

Elaborating on how Honda as a responsible corporate is prioritizing customer safety and business continuity at its dealer partners in these uncertain times, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In these challenging times, Honda 2Wheelers India proactively extended a comprehensive financial support package for its dealers. We have also decided to bear an additional 19 days’ interest making it a total of 40 days of interest cost by Honda on the BSVI inventory at our dealers. We are confident that the overall support extended will largely ease business continuity concerns of our dealers.”

He further added, “Also, with a significant easing of economic activities restrictions by the government, we are moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner. Safeguarding all stakeholders’ health & well-being, our dealers who are in green and orange zones are starting their operations to serve our customers. Honda family reassures its customers that your Safety comes First at every Honda outlet across India.”

Parallelly, Honda and many of its dealer partners, as One Honda family continue to proactively fight for the cause and contribute to the society during this COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, Honda India foundation – the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Honda group companies in India pledged 11 crore aid towards COVID-19 relief and preventive measures. On the business front, Honda had already upgraded almost all its two-wheelers to BS6 emission norms much before the deadline except a few like the Honda Cliq which has been discontinued in India altogether.