2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 To Get 4 New Matte Colour Schemes

Bajaj Auto, one of India’s most popular 2-wheeler Manufacturers has unveiled 4 new matte paint jobs for its popular Pulsar 150. The Pulsar 150 line-up consists of the Pulsar 150 Neon, the Pulsar 150 standard and the Pulsar 150 dual disc. The new matte colour schemes on the 2021 Pulsar 150 include a white, black, red and blue colour option. All these colour schemes will be officially launched soon for the Pulsar 150 split seat twin disc model and a video uploaded on YouTube by Jet Wheels has allowed us to get this sneak peek.

Each colour scheme consists of a mix of colours. To give you an example, the base colour is finished in matte and upon that, in some areas, you see a dual-colour play to aesthetically enhance the overall appeal of the motorcycle. In a red paint scheme, red is the base colour and is finished in matte but on places like the fuel tank and the headlight cowl, you notice a contrasting play with black and white along with some graphics to enhance the appeal. This philosophy is carried forward on every paint scheme. One noteworthy point, the front fender is finished in glossy black and has a carbon fibre sort of treatment on the top of it.

Talking about the pricing aspect, as with every other manufacturer, Bajaj had also increased the prices of its products earlier this year due to the unprecedented effects of the pandemic. Currently, the Pulsar twin-disc starts at INR 1,03,072 ( ex-showroom ) and these colour upgrades will make it dearer by around INR 3,000.

The Pulsar 150’s 149.5cc BS6 motor makes 14 PS of peak power @ 8,500 RPM and 13.25 Nm of peak torque @ 6,500 RPM. The bike now tips the scales at 148 kilos and continues to feature single-channel ABS.

The suspension duties are taken care of by 31mm telescopic conventional forks with 135mm of travel at the front and a twin shock-absorber set up with a gas-filled canister at the rear.

Braking duties are handled by 260mm rotors at the front and 130mm rotors at the rear, with single-channel ABS as standard. It rides on 80/100 17 inchers at the front and 100/90 17 inch tyres at the rear.