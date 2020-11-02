BMW’s Mid-Size Performance Focused SUV X3 M Launched In India

BMW has finally launched its performance-focused SUV- the 2020 X3 M. This is the first time, BMW has installed the M badge in its high-performance mid-sized SUV, which the carmaker calls – Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). Compared to the price of the standard BMW X3, which comes at Rs 49.9 lakh(ex-showroom), the new BMW X3 M will arrive in India through a completely built unit(CBU) route and has been launched at a price tag upwards of Rs 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Power And performance:

BMW claims that the X3 M comes with the most powerful straight-six petrol engine ever to see action in a BMW M car that provides the muscle for stunning performance attributes. The BMW X3 M comes with a newly developed high-revving unit with M TwinPower Turbo technology that generates a maximum power output of 353 kW/480bhp from its 3.0-litre displacement, together with a peak torque output of 600 Nm (442 lb-ft). BMW also claims that this version of the bi-turbo unit was specially developed for the mid-sized SUV. This allows the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds with the top speed set at 250 kmph.

The BMW X3 M comes mated to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the all-new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. BMW claims that the M xDrive system has a rear-wheel bias and offers four different driving modes for different situations.

Features:

The M badged BMW X3 is feature-packed. It comes with a large 12.3-inch multifunction display touchscreen, which supports BMW’s Gesture Control. The SUV also comes with a multifunction steering wheel, hi-fi speaker system, and BMW’s Virtual Assistant inside the cabin. Apart from tech, BMW has also focused on comfort and sporty interior. The X3 M comes with adjustable sports seats with memory, Vernasca leather upholstery, ambient lighting, BMW’s signature M-specific instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof. Being an SUV, BMW has made enough tweaks to the interiors, to allow a 40 20:40 split-folding rear backrest, that enables an increased luggage capacity of 1,600 liters.

Being a performance-focused car, BMW has also equipped the X3 M with enough safety features like- front, side and head airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. Apart from safety, BMW has also focused on driving comfort. For an easy city drive, the X3 M comes equipped with BMW’s Head-Up Display, Adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant, and Parking Assistant.

“The introduction of a high-performance mid-size SAV will further strengthen our presence in the segment & entice new driving experiences,” said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, in a press statement issued by the company. “Uniqueness of the first-ever BMW X3 M lies in a newly developed powerful engine & sophisticated chassis technology. This vehicle, to the very last detail, offers a unique combination of luxury and sporting dynamics, providing an exciting, safe & novel driving experience to our customers.”

On the exterior front, the X3 M gets a revamped front bumper with a larger BMW signature Kidney grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, and M-specific ORVMs. The SUV also comes with M branded brake calipers, a roof spoiler, and a dual-tone bumper with quad-exhausts. Also, with a price tag of Rs 99.90 lakhs, the BMW X3 M does not have any perfect rival, which makes it an attractive premium mid-sized SUV, with a focus on performance.