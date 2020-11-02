All-New Nissan Magnite SUV; Variant-Wise Features Revealed

Nissan India has finally announced the start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite SUV at its plant in Oragadam, Chennai. Nissan claims that the Magnite SUV is built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”. Not only is the Magnite one the most anticipated SUVs of the year, but it is also the first product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian and global market. Also, The Nissan Magnite will be the first car to feature the brand’s new logo design.

“RNAIPL is thrilled to commemorate the start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite. We are also exploring opportunities to export this big, bold, beautiful, and charismatic SUV. This is a colossal milestone for us, and we are proud of producing an SUV equipped with intuitive packaging and human-centric engineering that is inspired by India and designed in Japan,” said Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL.

Speaking about ride and handling, the Nissan Magnite will come with Nissan’s Cruise Control, X-TRONIC CVT gearbox with a wider gear range, and a powerful 1.0-litre turbocharged HRA0 petrol engine, that adopts the “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from Nissan’s popular sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R. Nissan claims that all this reduces resistance inside the engine and delivers smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel, making the all-new Nissan Magnite one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the market currently. Nissan has also revealed that the new Magnite will also come with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated B4D petrol engine, which will only be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

1.0-litre B4D naturally aspirated petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission

1.0-litre HRA0 Turbo petrol engine with 5-speed manual & CVT transmission

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented: “The start of production of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a proud moment for all of us. With an array of first-in-class and best-in-segment features, each grade walk has been curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customer. In line with Nissan’s philosophy of continuous innovation to deliver enriching experiences, Nissan’s renowned technologies are provided at every grade, including the X-TRONIC CVT, Cruise Control, 360-degree Around View Monitor, and Nissan Connect.”

Nissan has revealed the variant-wise feature list of the Magnite SUV. The Magnite will come with a base variant called XE, a mid-spec XL variant, and XV as the top-spec premium variant. Apart from this, for the technologically savvy customer, Nissan is also offering an optional ‘Tech Pack’, which includes a wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, and high-end speakers from JBL. Here is a complete list of variant-wise features of the Nissan Magnite: