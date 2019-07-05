BMW X7 To Be Launched By The End Of This Month

BMWs new flagship SUV, the X7 will be launched in the Indian market this month. The first ever X7 is what BMW calls, the 7-series amongst the X models. This SAV would offer a luxurious experience with large amounts of space. Unveiled internationally not too long ago, it is no wonder BMW decided to bring it to India right away as SUVs are quite hot in the market right now. While some dealers of the German brand have already started to showcase the car to potential buyers as an early preview, the car will officially be unveiled on the 25th of July, a few weeks from now.

Measuring 5,151 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and standing 1,805 mm tall, the X7 is pretty much the largest SUV in its segment. The exterior of the car is imposing and quite aggressive. Up front is a huge kidney grille, which has become a norm of BMW design these days. Flanking this grille are BMWs laser technology headlights with LED DRLs. Buyers will also get a split tailgate, which is ideal for outdoor picnics and many more activities.

Moving to the inside of this SUV, BMW will offer a digital instrument console along with its latest infotainment screen. Apart from the crystal covered iDrive controller, one can use touch and gestures to control this screen. The second row would comprise 2 captain chairs with a soft cushion on the headrest, but BMW may also offer a 3-seater bench if you so wish. Even the third-row passengers will get their own cupholders and the luxurious trim.

The Indian spec model would be offered with three engine options– two diesel motors and one petrol. The petrol engine will be sold in the xDrive40i avatar will use a turbocharged straight six motor, generating 335 hp at 5,500 rpm and 330 Nm of torque from 1,500 rpm. The diesel motors will use the same, 3-litre six-cylinder block but would offer different power outputs. In the xDrive30d guise, the engine will use 2 turbochargers to generate 261 hp at 4,000 rpm and a peak torque of 620 Nm between 2,000 to 2,500 rpm. The last option, the xDrive50d variant will use 4 turbochargers to generate 394 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and peak torque of 760 Nm from 1,500 to 3,000 rpm. Prices of this SUV are expected to start from INR 1.06 Crore. We shall be covering the launch event in detail so stay tuned for more news on this flagship German SUV.