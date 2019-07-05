2019 BMW 7-Series To Be Launched In India By The End Of This Month

BMW’s flagship sedan, the 7-Series, is the ultimate luxury vehicle in BMW’s Indian line-up and is all set for launch on the 25th of July. The new 2019 7-Series does not only look stunning but is also expected to drive much better than its predecessor, thanks to the new hybrid powertrain, which will boost the power output of the engine and also improve the fuel efficiency of this luxury sedan. The car will now also get some new features and added embellishments for a brilliant chauffer-driven experience.

Talking about the design and exterior features, the Kidney grille is now almost 50% larger than the one on its predecessor. In fact, it’s even bigger than the grille on the new X7 SUV. Just like other German car brands, BMW too is catching up with the Light Band trend and the new 7 Series gets one. On the rear, the car gets a continuous LED strip which is positioned just above the 3D rear lights, providing an extra light functionality in both day and night conditions. The car even comes with a welcome and goodbye message.

In terms of interior design and features, the 7-Series now features the latest BMW Operating System 7.0 and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The car also gets BMW’s iDrive system which is paired with the latest voice controls, while the Instrumentation is connected via BMW’s new Live Cockpit Professional, which comes as standard. As the new system does look very modern, there will be some people who will still miss the old amber-lit, round-shaped dials. The new 7-Series is also equipped with a set of diamond dome tweeters from Bowers & Wilkins, which create an audio system that works in harmony with the car’s luxurious interior architecture. BMW’s main goal was to produce an audio experience that’s similar to placing the occupants right next to the artist as if in live performance.

Mechanically, the new BMW 745e plug-in hybrid comes with a new high-voltage battery, a 6-cylinder engine and an 8-speed automatic transmission with an electric motor. The end result is that the car can drive for up to 57 kilometres and reach a top speed of around 140 kmph on the electric mode alone. However, the other engine option for the 7-series LWB also includes a 12-cylinder engine which produces around 585 HP and will most likely miss the Indian market. What we will most certainly get is the 30d diesel engine, a turbocharged 3-litre straight six diesel, capable of 264 hp and 620 Nm. If it is a petrol engine that you want, you will have the 40i, a 3-litre, six-cylinder engine good for 335 HP and 450 Nm.