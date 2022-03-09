BMW India Launches ‘Future Is Born Of Art’ Initiative

As a part of an initiative, BMW has chosen 4 artists from those 4 artists, artist Faiza Hasan stood out by her incredible work. The BMW iX will be showcased at the Indian Art Fair in Delhi. The design defines the philosophy of ‘Sustainable Circularity’, a vision of the world that shows efficient and responsible use of resources. To appreciate the beauty of the iX, the BMW iX will be showcased at the Indian Art Fair. The Indian Art Fair is the Fair where cultural, meaningful, and unique arts from different parts of the world are shown. The Indian Art Fair will be conducted from 28th April to 1st May 2022.

Official Statements

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Creativity is at the heart of everything we do. For over 50 years, BMW has supported various cultural initiatives around the globe, and is proud to partner with India Art Fair to create an engaging ‘The Future is Born of Art’ platform for emerging artists in India. The first all-electric BMW iX is a perfect intersection of futuristic design and sustainability that serves as an inspiration to all. I congratulate Faiza Hasan for her work and hope that such initiatives empower many younger Indian artists in imagining a sustainable world.”

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director, India Art Fair said, “The future begins in the imagination, and we are proud to introduce this new commission that centers artists and their vision of a shared, sustainable future. Our partnership with BMW India is truly one of a kind, and we’re thrilled to celebrate creativity in all its glory at the upcoming India Art Fair this April.”

BMW iX Design

The iX carries the same design elements as the iNext Concept. It is a rather small car that fits into the 5-seater compact SUV segment. Upfront, it features a larger and more vertical chrome grille surrounded in gloss black. The bigger grille is neatly contrasted by the slim LED headlight. Over to the side, the look is simple with flat wheel arches, door handles flush with the body of the car, and chrome inserts running at the bottom of the windows.