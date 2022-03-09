Royal Enfield Scram 411 Is Set To Launch On 15th March!

The affordable Scrambler bike segment is quite new in the market and Royal Enfield has decided to try their hands-on to this segment. The Royal Enfield Scrambler 411 is all set to be launched on 15th March. The Scrambler 411 has the same engine and same platform as its sibling the Royal Enfield Himalayan. The Scrambler 411 will compete with the newly launched Yezdi Scrambler.

What to expect

Even though the Scram 411 is based on Himalayan, it isn’t an off-road capable motorcycle as a Himalayan. The reason is that the ground clearance of the motorcycle has been decreased by 20mm. The front wheel size is 19inch while the Himalayan has 21inch, this difference shows that the Scram 411 is more focused on highway and city rides. There are a lot of similar features on the Scram 411 like the tripper navigation pod, dual-channel ABS, sump guard, etc.

This motorcycle is a mixture of Royal Enfield classic bits and Royal Enfield Himalayan bits, the long telescopic front suspension is the Characteristic of the Royal Enfield Himalayan while the signature cast metal headlamp cowl is the characteristic of the Royal Enfield Classic. It also gets a single-piece seat which might not be comfortable for the pillion. It is also offered with some additional differences such as an urban badge Plate with branding, a chiseled side panel with slots.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 is not hard-core off-roading like its bigger sibling rather, it is more of a highway and city-oriented motorcycle. But it has got the wire-spoke wheels that are helpful for soft-roading. It has the same powertrain as the Himalayan, the air-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC motor that chunks out 24.3 BHP of maximum power and 32Nm of peak torque. These specifications are matched to 5-speed manual gearbox.

The power figures of the Yezdi Scrambler are as follows; The bike is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with DOHC which puts out 29.1PS of power and 28.2Nm of torque. The bike sits on a Double cradle chassis and is sprung on Telescopic forks and a gas-charged twin rear shock shocker with preload adjustment. Scrambler offers a ground clearance of 200mm with 150mm front wheel travel and 130mm rear-wheel travel.